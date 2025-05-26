HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Does Rajkummar Have A Career Best?

Does Rajkummar Have A Career Best?

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
May 26, 2025 10:16 IST

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

It was a good weekend for Bhool Chuk Maaf as the film collected Rs 28 crore* (Rs 280 million) at the box office.

Not many would have expected such a number from this film, which was originally scheduled to arrive earlier this month. In fact, when it was later decided that the film would release on OTT just two weeks after its new release date, it seemed pretty certain that it would fold up rather quickly.

What happened at the theatres was totally unexpected as not only did the film take a good start on Friday but also grew on Saturday and sustained on Sunday.

It opened at Rs 7.20 crore (Rs 72 million), much more than what was expected from it.

On Saturday, the film benefitted from positive word-of-mouth, which resulted in Rs 9.81 crore (Rs 98.1 million) coming in. Sunday went a bit higher as the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark was crossed.

 

The Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is now assured to hit the half century mark in its second weekend.

In regular circumstances, a Rs 75 crore+ (Rs 750 million) number would be expected, which means as a male lead, Rajkummar Rao would have had his biggest earner till date after the Stree movies. But the two-week OTT window means that there is uncertainty around how the film will keep getting screens, once it's also streaming digitally.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

