Does Naseeruddin Shah Look Like JRD Tata?

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah as J R D Tata in Made in India: A Titan Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon MX Player/Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah's look as the legendary aviator-businessman J R D Tata in the coming series Made in India: A Titan Story was unveiled on social media on Tuesday, July 29, on JRD's 121st birth anniversary.

Directed by Robby Grewal, the series stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of the Titan watch company, alongside Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

The six-episode series is reportedly adapted from Vinay Kamath's book Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, and traces the partnership between JRD and Desai during the 1980s.

It is scheduled to release early next year on Amazon MX Player.

IMAGE: JRD Tata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon MX Player/Instagram

