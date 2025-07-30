HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Does Naseeruddin Shah Look Like JRD Tata?

Does Naseeruddin Shah Look Like JRD Tata?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 13:07 IST

x

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah as J R D Tata in Made in India: A Titan Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon MX Player/Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah's look as the legendary aviator-businessman J R D Tata in the coming series Made in India: A Titan Story was unveiled on social media on Tuesday, July 29, on JRD's 121st birth anniversary.

Directed by Robby Grewal, the series stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of the Titan watch company, alongside Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

 

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata in Made in India: A Titan Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon MX Player/Instagram

The six-episode series is reportedly adapted from Vinay Kamath's book Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, and traces the partnership between JRD and Desai during the 1980s.

It is scheduled to release early next year on Amazon MX Player.

 

IMAGE: JRD Tata. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon MX Player/Instagram

Does Naseeruddin Shah look like JRD Tata? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

JRD Tata: A life extraordinary
Tribute to JRD Tata, an iconic businessman
Tribute to JRD Tata, an iconic businessman
JRD: The legend lives on
JRD: The legend lives on
J R D Tata and the birth of Infosys
J R D Tata and the birth of Infosys
Did JRD think Patel would have been a better PM than Nehru?
Did JRD think Patel would have been a better PM than Nehru?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Hot Job Destinations In India

webstory image 2

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

9 Countries That Smoke The Most

VIDEOS

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS1:12

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM Modi3:50

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM...

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply0:47

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD