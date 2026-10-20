Does Indian Idol Legends Return Encourage Bullying?

It was very disappointing to watch some talented singers pull each other down on national television, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant performs on Indian Idol: Legends Return that premiered on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Key Points There's no denying that all the contestants on Indian Idol: Legends Return have a proven track record both on and off the show. But will emotional drama and TRP-generating content win over talent yet again?

What you see on Indian Idol: Legends Return is two talents bullying each other, and bringing up unnecessary rivalry.

The show is currently hosted by Aditya Narayan, who has previously hosted Seasons 12 to 16 and star judge Himesh Reshammiya, who was a part of Seasons 11, 12 and 13.

Can you believe it's been 21 years since Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol?

The Mumbai singer, who participated in the reality singing show, became an overnight sensation when he'd lifted the trophy in 2005.

The following year, he released the album Aapka... Abhijeet Sawant under Sony's label and till date, audiences remember him for the song Mohabbatein Lutaaunga.

Will Drama Once Again Win Over Talent?

When SonyLIV announced Indian Idol: Legends Return, I wondered if its creative team was running out of ideas or if there was a millennial who was calling the shorts.

Because how else would you promote a new singing reality show when the market is crowded and almost every channel has a singing reality show, in almost every possible regional language?

Take any music or dance reality show, there is a bunch of 'legendary' musicians and artistes who pretend to launch, groom and mentor young, aspiring talent while the reality is that the contestant with the biggest social media following or the ability to create the most buzz often has an advantage, regardless of whether they are the most talented singer in the room.

How else do you think Qazi Touqeer won,Fame Gurukul over Arijit Singh?

Or Abhijeet Sawant was more talented than Amit Sana and Rahul Vaidya?

There's no denying that all the contestants on Indian Idol: Legends Return have a proven track record both on and off the show. But will emotional drama and TRP-generating content win over talent yet again?

If you have the stomach for another scripted reality show where your favourite finalists will compete against each other, this show might entertain you.

Apart from Abhijeet Sawant, the show features past winners and finalists including Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, Prajakta Shukre, Amit Sana, Styli Kamble, Anshika Chonkar and Rishi Singh among others.

What Works

When you run out of fresh ideas, nostalgia is a safe bet on television.

The channel hopes to bank on the collective popularity of its previous stars to bring in fresh eyeballs.

When Amit Sana and Abhijeet joined together on stage, it was a beautiful moment to cherish -- two rivals coming together over music.

At one point, Himesh Reshammiya got emotional about his dad.

Similarly, what might be interesting is when contestants actually take up a challenge, and show their singing skills -- the original reason why the show worked. Or if the contestants get nostalgic and talk about how the show changed their lives and fortunes over the years.

Like, for example, how Geeta Kapur spoke about choreographing the song Chaiyya Chaiyya on India's Best Dancer.

What Doesn't

Like yours truly, I am sure most audiences would have switched on the television hoping to see Anshika and Rishi's singing talent.

Instead, what you get to see is two talents bullying each other, and bringing up unnecessary rivalry.

How do you expect your competitor, who may have a grudge on you, to assess you fairly on the show?

For example, a few years ago, Amit Sana had alleged that his voting lines were blocked just before the last day, in the first season, which Abhijeet Sawant won.

Almost every season had at least two or more contestants who remained arch rivals even after the show ended.

The latest show pits 24 contestants in pairs of two to compete against each other. And guess who will score them? Their co-contestants!

For every minute of singing, 11 sets of contestants comment on what worked, what they didn't like about the performance and maybe throw in some overused jargons like 'vocal projection', voice texture, sur ki pakad, breath control and what not...

Earlier, contestants had to at least act humble. But now, they exchange opinions and diss each other.

Himesh Reshammiya is the star judge, who is repeatedly called 'badass'. God knows what's badass about him!

Throughout the weekend episode, Himesh put out a set of adjectives without actually meaning any of it.

After every song, and contestant voting, there is are 20-30 seconds of suspense, where the audience and contestants are expected to bite their nails and feel anxious whether the performance was well-received. And Himesh will say words like, 'Outstanding, excellent...' without any real expressions.

As a millennial, I feel too old to sit through manufactured drama. Today, contestants and judges know exactly what to say and which story will be used in the episode promo.

It was very disappointing to watch some talented singers like Anshika and Rishi pull each other down on national television.

If this is what the show aimed to achieve, maybe it is all rehearsed and scripted. Only time will tell if this format will be able to entertain the audience.

The show is currently hosted by Aditya Narayan, who has previously hosted Seasons 12 to 16 and star judge Himesh Reshammiya, who was a part of Seasons 11, 12 and 13.