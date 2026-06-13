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Does Hrithik Roshan Want To Go To Hollywood?

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 09:54 IST

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Hrithik Roshan is making a significant move towards Hollywood, having signed up with the prestigious global talent agency Anonymous Content to explore international acting opportunities.

Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anonymous Content is known for producing premium content and representing some of the world's most acclaimed directors, writers, and actors.
  • All these years, Hrithik has avoided looking westwards, arguing that he is better off being a superstar in his own country.
 

Hrithik Roshan wants to spread his wings outside his home turf. He is now looking for roles in Hollywood.

The actor has signed on with the global talent agency Anonymous Content, known for producing premium content and representing some of the world's most acclaimed directors, writers, and actors.

The agency is known to sign only the most impeccable names in the entertainment business.

Shifting Focus To The West

All these years, Hrithik has avoided looking westwards, arguing that he is better off being a superstar in his own country.

In fact, way back in 2001, Tarsem Singh wanted to direct an international version of Shakespeare's Hamlet with Hrithik. He refused.

Now when Bollywood seems unable to provide Hrithik with roles that do justice to his screen presence -- his last release War 2 was a disaster -- the actor is ready to explore the West.

Hrithik To Reunite With Rajinikanth

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan Dada

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan Dada.

Interestingly, Hrithik is reportedly set to replace Shah Rukh Khan for a special role in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, after Khan reportedly opted out due to scheduling conflicts.

If confirmed, the film will reunite Hrithik and Rajinikanth 40 years after their 1986 film,Bhagwaan Dada.

Hrithik is expected to shoot in Chennai later this month in a specially designed new look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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