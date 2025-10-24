Diwali Isn't Over For Bollywood Yet!

Stars are still caught up in Diwali even though this year's festival ended on Thursday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey lights up the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Spent this Diwali being present eating, laughing, and soaking in all the love around. Dil bhi khush, pet bhi! Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali may your days be as bright and full as the lights around you. PS – My happy little corner at home,' posts Mrunal Thakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gives us a glimpse of the Diwali evening she looks forward to the most.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur's 'Diwali pictures not ending any time soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry celebrates the festival with a dear friend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi goes for red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Diwali isn't just celebrated, it's felt -- in every flicker, every smile, every heartbeat,' says Neha Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Kothari/Instagram

Neelam Kothari: 'Wishing you all a Happy Diwali!! Filled with love, laughter, prosperity and good health.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor celebrate Bhai Dooj with their sons Laksshya and Ravie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba Pataudi shares a throwback picture of celebrating Bhai Dooj with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, nephews Taimur and Jeh and niece Inaaya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff