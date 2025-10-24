Diwali Isn't Over For Bollywood Yet!

Stars are still caught up in Diwali even though this year's festival ended on Thursday.
Shalini Pandey lights up the festival.
'Spent this Diwali being present eating, laughing, and soaking in all the love around. Dil bhi khush, pet bhi! Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali may your days be as bright and full as the lights around you. PS – My happy little corner at home,' posts Mrunal Thakur.
Mithila Palkar gives us a glimpse of the Diwali evening she looks forward to the most.
Avneet Kaur's 'Diwali pictures not ending any time soon.'
Sophie Choudry celebrates the festival with a dear friend.
Raai Laxmi goes for red.
'Diwali isn't just celebrated, it's felt -- in every flicker, every smile, every heartbeat,' says Neha Sharma.
Neelam Kothari: 'Wishing you all a Happy Diwali!! Filled with love, laughter, prosperity and good health.'
Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor celebrate Bhai Dooj with their sons Laksshya and Ravie.
Saba Pataudi shares a throwback picture of celebrating Bhai Dooj with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, nephews Taimur and Jeh and niece Inaaya.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff