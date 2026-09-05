Divyenndu On Mirzapur: 'You Will See The Vintage Munna, Unhinged'

'You will see Munna in his all guns blazing avatar.'

IMAGE: Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Key Points 'It was surreal to go back to Munna after so many years.'

'Mirzapur: The Movie will do justice to the original characters.'

'It doesn't matter if someone is a nepo kid or not. But if you don't see that kind of merit on screen, that's when it hurts. It's not like people from outside are great actors. So the debate is about merit.'

Divyenndu returns with one of his most popular characters, Munna, in Mirzapur: The Movie, and he promises not to hold back.

It has obviously worked because he's one of the best things about the movie.

"I'm genuinely happy because the fans asked for it, and Munna is coming back! So this one is for the fans," Divyenndu tells Subhash K Jha.

Your career seems to be on a roll.

The series Glory did wonderfully well for me. The audience reaction was superb and overwhelming.

Then came Peddi and now, Mirzapur: The Movie.

After that, we will start on Madgaon Express 2, so there will be prep for that.

'Mirzapur has that quality to translate a narrative onto the bigger canvas'

IMAGE: Divyenndu at a promotion of Mirzapur: The Movie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Aren't you exhausted?

I want to take a little time off because it's been really hectic for me this year so far. Even last year, I was working constantly.

I want to go off the radar for some time, and just relax, collect my thoughts and be by myself away from the shooting atmosphere, the promotions and everything.

There is a lot of excitement around Mirzapur: The Movie.

We are also very excited. It's the first time an OTT show will release in theatres. I guess that's one of the main reasons why we are all excited.

Mirzapur has that quality to translate a narrative onto the bigger canvas, be it the drama, the imagery or the whole plot.

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'This one is for the fans'

IMAGE: Divyenndu in Mirzapur.

Munna is going to wake up from the dead in the movie?

It was surreal to go back to Munna after so many years. Initially, I had this one confusion in my mind. What do I do? Do I like approach as a new character? Because it's been a while since I've played it.

Or should I copy my own performance from the series?

But I'm genuinely happy because the fans asked for it, and Munna is coming back! So this one is for the fans.

You will see Munna in his all guns blazing avatar, the vintage Munna, unhinged, just going for it.

I've tried my best to give you that season where Munna was absolutely unhinged.

You've made it on your own strength?

I'm a big believer of karma and destiny. I believe I will get whatever is in my destiny.

'I have a constant hunger to look for new stories, characters'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Did you ever feel frustrated when you saw untalented nepo kids pass you by?

The talk should be more about merit because it's not easy for the nepo kids either.

It doesn't matter if someone is a nepo kid or not. But if you don't see that kind of merit on screen, that's when it hurts. It's not like people from outside are great actors. So the debate is about merit.

Jitna merit ke paas jaayen, utna better hai, so that we can make better films and tell better stories. We can give a chance to people who have new ideas.

Are you happy with the way your career is going?

I always wanted to be an actor. Today, a senior journalist like you likes my work. So it's a very big blessing and I don't take it lightly.

I remind myself every day that I've reached somewhere in life and there are so many people still waiting in the wings. They still haven't got their chance.

I hope aage bhi main achcha kaam karta rahun aur aapse shabashi loon, kabhi kuch galti kaam na karoon.

I have a constant hunger to look for new stories, characters, and challenge myself as an actor.

That has a lot is to do with my training in theatre, in FTII, which just keeps me alive.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff