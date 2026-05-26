Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya: 'The Boys Are Here'

'The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined.'

Key Points Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have twin baby boys.

Vivek posts the news, and writes, 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!'

Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Dahiya/Instagram

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have announced the arrival of their twin baby boys, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as parents.

The couple shared the happy news on social media on Tuesday.

Vivek posted a message saying, 'We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.''

He captioned it with: 'The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined.'

Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the popular film Karan Arjun, writing, 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!'



Vivek concluded with: 'Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Dahiya/Instagram

The Divyanka-Vivek love story

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal after meeting on the sets of the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka rose to fame with the daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and later expanded her television career through reality shows, including Nach Baliye 8, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff