'Yuck For Us To Watch Such A Spectacle'

'Let's preserve our culture. Let's have this couple preserve their decorum.'

IMAGE: Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Sunitaji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me.'

'What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man if even at this age, she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife?'

'You are a legend, sir, but your self-respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations and you have lost your respect in my eyes.'

Govinda's marriage troubles is surprisingly affecting Divya Khossla.

The Yaariyan 2 actress took to Instagram to react strongly against Govinda and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who accompanied the actor to Lalbaugcha Raja last week.

She also showed support for Govinda's wife Sunita, as she 'doesn't deserve this treatment'.

'Govindaji has been a very senior and respected actor. Watching his movies in the '90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. In fact, Govindaji, was my mother's favourite actor,' Divya posted on Instagram.

'Sunitaji, as a woman, gave her all to Govindaji. She stayed loyal. She brought up his kids. She did not build a career of her own.

'What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind his success. He was successful outside, but the credit does not go to him alone. I guess Govindaji did not have to carry the responsibility of their children at home.

'Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us?' Divya added.

"If he and his wife are having an issue, they're not getting along... having an affair is not right," Divya tells Subhash K Jha.

You feel very strongly about Govinda and his lady friend openly flaunting their closeness.

My heart goes out to his wife, Sunitaji. She doesn't deserve this treatment. Our society was once a polygamous society where women were nothing more than slaves to men.

Over the years, our great-great-grandmothers worked extremely hard to make their daughters independent, to educate them, to help them stand on their own feet, and to give them a better life.

They built on their identities and accomplishments, and stood on their own feet. It was a revolution, one that truly changed our society from a polygamous to a monogamous one. A lot went into this revolution, from women of all strata. But what's been happening on social media recently has made me question it.

'Even if you're having an affair, please don't put it on public display'

IMAGE: Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Sunita has been making a public plea to save her marriage.

Why these rounds of Govindaji appearing every other day with his girlfriend?

It's atrocious for me to watch, especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up in so many ways.

What inspiration are we giving the future generation? That, as a society, let's turn back into a polygamous one?

Your advice to Govinda and his lady friend.

Let's preserve our culture. Let's have this couple preserve their decorum.

Even if you're having an affair, please don't put it on public display. We are not interested.

It's yuck for us to watch such a spectacle.

As a wife and mother you deeply empathise with Sunita?

Sunitaji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me.

At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her.

What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man if even at this age, she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife?

My heart goes out to you, Sunitaji, and I'm sorry.

'You have lost your respect in my eyes'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

A lot of married men in the film industry feel infidelity is their birth right.

I understand what you are saying but what I'm talking about is that if they want to have an affair, it's their personal thing. Don't publicise it and spoil the culture and set a bad example for future generations.

Everybody looks up to Govindaji, so what he's setting up is a very bad example.

If he and his wife are having an issue, they're not getting along... having an affair is not right.

Your advice to Govinda?

You are a legend, sir, but your self-respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations and you have lost your respect in my eyes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com