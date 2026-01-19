Divya Ganesh Wins Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Divya Ganesh takes home Rs 50 lakh as well as a Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

IMAGE: Divya Ganesh with her trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Television/Instagram

After weeks of tough tasks, high-voltage fights and emotional moments, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has come to an end.

Actor Divya Ganesh was crowned the winner of the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show and takes home Rs 50 lakh as well as a Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

The grand finale on Sunday was telecast live on Vijay Television. The episode was also streamed on JioHotstar.

The ninth season began on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Over time, friendships broke, new bonds formed, and strong rivalries came out in the open. In the end, only four reached the finale: Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair.

Earlier in the week, folk singer Gana Vinoth Kumar left the show after choosing the money box task, taking home Rs 18 lakh.

Season 9 was also Vijay Sethupathi's second season as host. He took over from Kamal Haasan who had hosted the show for seven seasons since it began in 2017.

Just who is Divya Ganesh?

Divya Ganesh started her acting journey in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. Later, she worked in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Lakshmi Vandhachu, Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma. She also worked in Telugu television with the serial Bhagyarekha in 2019.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff