Disha Patani Gets Trolled For Working With Kevin Spacey

Disha Patani is under fire for her Hollywood debut in a film directed by Kevin Spacey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Key Points Disha Patani is making her Hollywood debut in Kevin Spacey's Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force.

Spacey, despite being acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK, remains a controversial figure in Hollywood due to numerous #MeToo allegations.

The actress has publicly defended her decision to work with Spacey amidst the backlash.

Disha Patani is facing social media trolling and public backlash for choosing to make her Hollywood debut in a film directed by Kevin Spacey, who seems to have been blacklisted due to alleged sexual misconduct.

The supernatural action thriller Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force marks Spacey's return to the director's chair.

The Kevin Spacey Controversy

Kevin Spacey has remained a polarising figure in Hollywood following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Although he was legally acquitted of sexual assault charges in a UK court, he continues to be heavily stigmatised in mainstream Hollywood.

Internet users and film fans criticised Disha's decision to work with Spacey, with some saying that she should have dropped out of the film. Despite the online criticism, Disha has defended her director during media promotions.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff