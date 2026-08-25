Director Kuku Kohli Dies At 77

Kuku Kohli is famously credited with introducing superstar Ajay Devgn to Hindi cinema with the 1991 blockbuster hit Phool Aur Kaante.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Phool aur Kaante.

Key Points Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli died aged 77 after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai.

His notable directorial works included Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

Before becoming an independent director, Kohli assisted legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on several iconic projects.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli has passed away at the age of 77 on August 25.

He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, north west Mumbai, after suffering a massive heart attack following lunch.

According to close friends and industry sources, he had recently undergone a medical procedure for a heart-related ailment and was in the recovery phase when his health suddenly deteriorated.

Kohli is famously credited with introducing superstar Ajay Devgn to Hindi cinema with the 1991 blockbuster hit Phool Aur Kaante.

This movie featured Devgn's legendary, iconic entry standing atop two moving motorcycles.

Kohli directed several successful mainstream commercial films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, including Suhaag (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Anari No 1 (1999), and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (2002).

Before transitioning to independent direction, he honed his filmmaking skills by assisting legendary director Raj Kapoor on iconic projects like Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Prem Rog.

Kohli was married to Aruna Irani. He has two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage. His last rites are scheduled to be performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff