'Mirzapur Is My First Film That's Getting Mass Love'

'I will never say never to a sequel.'

IMAGE: Ali Fazal in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Key Points 'How the audience would react to the narrative changes that we have made to the film was a big question mark for us.'

'In 2024 writer Puneet Krishna cracked an idea that we felt could do justice to this big screen adaptation.'

'Taking the iconic characters back a decade was an interesting challenge.'

'A lot of credit must go to the actors because without any doubt, the show is blessed with an amazing cast.'

Mirzapur: The Movie has taken the box office by storm, scoring a blockbuster opening following its worldwide theatrical release on September 4.

Transitioning from a cult streaming show to the big screen, the crime thriller pulled off a massive surprise by netting Rs 24.75 crore in India on Day 1.

On Day 2 it continued to create havoc at the box office by increasing its box office sales by 40 percent as compared to Day 1.

"So difficult to answer the question about who is the favourite, so I always choose the most non controversial, my favourite is Bauji, our evergreen Kulbhushan Kharbanda!", Director Gurmmeet Singh tells Subhash K Jha.

'Every film journey is ladened with doubt'

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar with Ali Fazal and Divyenndu on the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmmeet Singh/Instagram

What made you take up the challenge of cinematising such a beloved serial?

Mirzapur Season 1 premiered at the MAMI film festival in 2018 and we got a chance to see the two episodes in a theatre and the response was unbelievable.

Since then there was always this thought at the back of the mind that Mirzapur can be taken to the big screen. It deserves community viewing.

Finally in 2024 writer Puneet Krishna cracked an idea that we felt could do justice to this big screen adaptation.

We can see you are more than up to the task, but did you have those moments of doubt when you felt you were biting more than you could chew?

Absolutely, every film journey is ladened with doubt and this was no different.

How the audience would react to the narrative changes that we have made to the film was a big question mark for us.

Fingers crossed, they are responding!

'My actors make just make the director's job a picnic'

IMAGE: Director Gurmmeet Singh, top, along with Cinematographer Sanjay Kapoor, left, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar on the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmmeet Singh/Instagram

How did you approach the beloved characters and which of them were your favourites?

Taking the iconic characters back a decade was an interesting challenge.

A lot of credit must go to the actors themselves because without any doubt, the show is blessed with an amazing cast.

Not only are they capable, but professional and a dream to work with.

They just make the director's job a picnic.

Our role was just to give them clarity. The magic they brought effortlessly.

Who among the iconic characters is your favourite?

So difficult to answer the question about who is the favourite, so I always choose the most non controversial, my favourite is Bauji, our evergreen Kulbhushan Kharbanda!

'I have been lucky to direct all three seasons of the Mirzapur show'

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie.

You have directed films before, but Mirzapur seems like a beginning for you.

This is actually my fifth feature film after Warning 3D, What The Fish, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene and Phone Bhoot.

But yes, probably the first that is getting such mass love.

I have been lucky to direct all three seasons of the Mirzapur show before this and the film was our celebration of that.

There are seeds of a sequel in Mirzapur.

Very, very early days. But I will never say never!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff