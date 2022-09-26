News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Director Ali Abbas Zafar Becomes A Dad

Director Ali Abbas Zafar Becomes A Dad

By Rediff Movies
September 26, 2022 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram

Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently gave us the nuanced and thought-provoking film Jogi, has become a father.

Ali announced on social media that his wife Alicia and he have a daughter.

Posting a picture of Alicia, he wrote, 'Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders -- colour & Race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married.'

'Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life.'

'She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy -- Alija Zehra Zafar, Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram

The couple wed in January 2021.

Ali is currently working on an action film with Shahid Kapoor, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I have no problem with love'
'I have no problem with love'
Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!
Your OTT Menu: ROMANCE *and* DISASTER!
Is Maheep Kapoor's Life Really FABULOUS?
Is Maheep Kapoor's Life Really FABULOUS?
Rajasthan crisis points to central rule, says BJP
Rajasthan crisis points to central rule, says BJP
What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
SEE: Why Sindhu Feels 'Blessed'
SEE: Why Sindhu Feels 'Blessed'
Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final
Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final

More like this

KWK 7: Meet Gauri's Fashion Police

KWK 7: Meet Gauri's Fashion Police

Maja Ma, Asks Madhuri!

Maja Ma, Asks Madhuri!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances