Director Ali Abbas Zafar Becomes A Dad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram

Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently gave us the nuanced and thought-provoking film Jogi, has become a father.

Ali announced on social media that his wife Alicia and he have a daughter.

Posting a picture of Alicia, he wrote, 'Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders -- colour & Race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married.'

'Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life.'

'She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy -- Alija Zehra Zafar, Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram

The couple wed in January 2021.

Ali is currently working on an action film with Shahid Kapoor, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif.