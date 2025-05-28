Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer

IMAGE: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakar/Instagram

Earlier this month, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim had shared upsetting news about his wife, television actor Dipika Kakar, about having a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver.

Dipika gives us a health update.

'As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!' she wrote on Instagram.

'I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you I will sail through this

too!

'InshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of Love Dipika.'

Shoaib adds, 'Toughest phase of our life, Keep Dipi in your prayers.'

Dipika, who has been a Bigg Boss 12 winner, was last seen in Celebrity Masterchef earlier this year. She quit the show midway in March due to a shoulder injury.

Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018; their son Ruhaan was born in 2023.

In his vlog, Shoaib shared how Ruhaan, only two, was reacting to their time of crisis.

'Bohat samajhdhari se usne behave kiya hai,' Shoaib informs his followers on social media.

Dipika joins in: 'Ruhaan has understood that his mother is not well. He comes once or twice a day to me but then he realises I am not well.'