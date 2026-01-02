HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Did Vijay Spend NYE With Rashmika In Rome?

Did Vijay Spend NYE With Rashmika In Rome?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 12:04 IST

x

Film folk share pictures how they welcomed 2026.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda starts the new year in Rome. Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating in Rome too, and netizens insist that she's the one leaning against Vijay in this frame!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur: 'The first sunrise and breakfast after spotting my favourite creature walking this earth, 2026 begins with a royal bang from deep inside the jungles of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. So grateful and raring to go!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is entering 2026 on a glamorous note.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu writes, '2025, you've been kind. Stepping into 2026 with a grateful heart, grounded spirit, and so much love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj hopes to make the right moves in 2026.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda toasts 'food, travel, great health, loveee and a constant naam-karan that keeps me going. 2026 is going to be awesome.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta steps into the new year with 'an open heart'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty adds sparkle to 2026.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh: 'So grateful for a year with such surprises, blessings, learnings and most of all memories.. Wishing everyone a blessed 2026!! Cheers to fresh starts and good vibes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol: '2025, you've been kind. Stepping into 2026 with a grateful heart, grounded spirit, and so much love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar: 'Paused under an orange tree, reminding myself that growth takes time and fruit comes when it's ready. Here's to a fruitful 2026.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritiesh Deshmukh/Instagram

Ritiesh Deshmukh: 'Signing off 2025. Wishing you all a fantastic 2026 -- love, laughter, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhanth Chaturvedi: 'From my family to yours New year, new beginnings, same people, old bonds.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026
10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026
Guess Who These Bollywood BFFs Are?
Guess Who These Bollywood BFFs Are?
'A Year That Set Things In Motion For Me'
'A Year That Set Things In Motion For Me'
Samantha's Dreamy Honeymoon Phase
Samantha's Dreamy Honeymoon Phase
'One Person's Luck Doesn't Decide A Film's Fate'
'One Person's Luck Doesn't Decide A Film's Fate'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

Nathulal Solanki: The Man Who Kept Nagara Alive4:44

Nathulal Solanki: The Man Who Kept Nagara Alive

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO