Did Vijay Spend NYE With Rashmika In Rome?

Film folk share pictures how they welcomed 2026.
Vijay Deverakonda starts the new year in Rome. Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating in Rome too, and netizens insist that she's the one leaning against Vijay in this frame!
Nimrat Kaur: 'The first sunrise and breakfast after spotting my favourite creature walking this earth, 2026 begins with a royal bang from deep inside the jungles of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. So grateful and raring to go!!'
Sonal Chauhan is entering 2026 on a glamorous note.
Kajal A Kitchlu writes, '2025, you've been kind. Stepping into 2026 with a grateful heart, grounded spirit, and so much love.'
Priya Mani Raj hopes to make the right moves in 2026.
Kriti Kharbanda toasts 'food, travel, great health, loveee and a constant naam-karan that keeps me going. 2026 is going to be awesome.'
Sayani Gupta steps into the new year with 'an open heart'.
Diana Penty adds sparkle to 2026.
Chitrangda Singh: 'So grateful for a year with such surprises, blessings, learnings and most of all memories.. Wishing everyone a blessed 2026!! Cheers to fresh starts and good vibes.'
Akshay Kumar: 'Paused under an orange tree, reminding myself that growth takes time and fruit comes when it's ready. Here's to a fruitful 2026.'
Ritiesh Deshmukh: 'Signing off 2025. Wishing you all a fantastic 2026 -- love, laughter, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.'
Siddhanth Chaturvedi: 'From my family to yours New year, new beginnings, same people, old bonds.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff