Did Vijay Spend NYE With Rashmika In Rome?

Film folk share pictures how they welcomed 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda starts the new year in Rome. Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating in Rome too, and netizens insist that she's the one leaning against Vijay in this frame!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur: 'The first sunrise and breakfast after spotting my favourite creature walking this earth, 2026 begins with a royal bang from deep inside the jungles of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. So grateful and raring to go!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is entering 2026 on a glamorous note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu writes, '2025, you've been kind. Stepping into 2026 with a grateful heart, grounded spirit, and so much love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj hopes to make the right moves in 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda toasts 'food, travel, great health, loveee and a constant naam-karan that keeps me going. 2026 is going to be awesome.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta steps into the new year with 'an open heart'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty adds sparkle to 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh: 'So grateful for a year with such surprises, blessings, learnings and most of all memories.. Wishing everyone a blessed 2026!! Cheers to fresh starts and good vibes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar: 'Paused under an orange tree, reminding myself that growth takes time and fruit comes when it's ready. Here's to a fruitful 2026.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritiesh Deshmukh/Instagram

Ritiesh Deshmukh: 'Signing off 2025. Wishing you all a fantastic 2026 -- love, laughter, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhanth Chaturvedi: 'From my family to yours New year, new beginnings, same people, old bonds.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff