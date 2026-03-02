Did Tom Holland-Zendaya Secretly Get Married?

'The wedding has already happened. You missed it.'

IMAGE: Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles on December 13, 2021. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Key Points Tom Holland and Zendaya may have secretly married, Zendaya's stylist hints.

Zendaya was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band, replacing her engagement ring, sparking further speculation.

Sources indicate Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays, with Holland planning a heartfelt proposal.

Tom Holland reportedly sought permission from Zendaya's father before proposing.

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have quietly got married, keeping their big news under wraps.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, teased the news at the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, saying, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it,' as per People magazine.

As the reporter went on to reconfirm the same, Roach said, 'It's very true.'

The revelation came nearly two weeks after Zendaya swapped her engagement ring for what appeared to be a golden wedding band on her finger. The Dune actor was spotted during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman, reported E! News.

Zendaya and Holland, who made their relationship public in 2021 after co-starring in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, have largely kept their romance private.

Engagement Details Revealed

In January, a source revealed that Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays.

'Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. Tom wanted to propose to her for a while,' the source said, as quoted by People.

'He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects,' the source added.

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

'He had purchased a ring,' Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, 'He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear,' as per E! News.

