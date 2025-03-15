HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did Tamannaah Celebrate Holi With Vijay Varma?

Did Tamannaah Celebrate Holi With Vijay Varma?

March 15, 2025
March 15, 2025 11:18 IST

Holi is the festival of colours and Bollywood has got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Yadav/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Holi with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Yadav at Raveena Tandon's Holi Bash.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Yadav/Instagram

Vijay Varma was there too but did not pose with Tamannaah. Is that a confirmation of their break-up?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'It’s a working Holi for us, Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones,' wishes Priyanka Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari had a working Holi as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar celebrates Holi in Chandigarh with her family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran plays Holi with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Looks like little Rabiya had a fun Holi with her parents, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Reiki, son Avyaan Azaad and Samaira.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's Holi with daughter Inaaya was filled with 'some flowers, some colour and a whole lot of love - it was a quiet one this year but we still managed to make some colourful memories.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Siingh/Instagram

Bharti Siingh and Harsh Limbachiya with their son Laksh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrate their first Holi after marriage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'Hope you had a great Holi! all the Chhoras and Chhoris,' wishes Ayushmann Khurrana. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
