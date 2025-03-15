Did Tamannaah Celebrate Holi With Vijay Varma?

Holi is the festival of colours and Bollywood has got the memo!
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Holi with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Yadav at Raveena Tandon's Holi Bash.
Vijay Varma was there too but did not pose with Tamannaah. Is that a confirmation of their break-up?
'It’s a working Holi for us, Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones,' wishes Priyanka Chopra.
Aditi Rao Hydari had a working Holi as well.
Manushi Chhillar celebrates Holi in Chandigarh with her family.
Shriya Saran plays Holi with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.
Looks like little Rabiya had a fun Holi with her parents, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.
Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Reiki, son Avyaan Azaad and Samaira.
Soha Ali Khan's Holi with daughter Inaaya was filled with 'some flowers, some colour and a whole lot of love - it was a quiet one this year but we still managed to make some colourful memories.'
Bharti Siingh and Harsh Limbachiya with their son Laksh.
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrate their first Holi after marriage.
'Hope you had a great Holi! all the Chhoras and Chhoris,' wishes Ayushmann Khurrana.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com