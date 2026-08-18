Did Sohail Khan Take Ozempic For Weight Loss?

Sohail Khan has candidly addressed the online speculation surrounding his significant weight loss, revealing the organic reasons behind his transformation.

IMAGE: Sohail Khan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Sohail Khan's significant weight loss sparked national concern and online speculation about his health and potential use of weight-loss drugs.

The actor-producer clarified that his weight loss was due to a severe stomach infection contracted during a reality television show, which affected his eating habits.

Khan stated that he had to be extremely strict with his daily nutrition due to his illness and the physical demands of the show's challenges.

He explicitly denied using Ozempic or any fat burners, attributing his leaner physique to natural causes and controlled eating.

Sohail Khan lost 12 kilograms naturally while participating as a wildcard contestant on The Alliance reality show.

Sohail Khan is touched, amused, and alarmed at the national concern for his sudden weight loss.

But he assures Subhash K Jha that his health is not in jeopardy, and that the weight loss happened organically and naturally.

Sohail shed 12 kilograms naturally while participating as a wildcard contestant on a reality television show The Alliance.

His drastically leaner appearance at the show's wrap-up party sparked intense online speculation regarding his health and potential use of weight-loss drugs.

Addressing the Speculation

IMAGE: Sohail Khan with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on The Alliance.

The 55-year-old actor-producer addressed the viral concern and explicitly shut down rumours.

Sohail contracted a severe stomach infection during his first week inside the house, which impacted his ability to eat.

Due to his illness and the demands of physical challenges, he had to be extremely strict and careful about his daily nutrition.

He reveals that living in the locked environment made him feel quite claustrophobic, which added to the overall physical toll.

Khan's Clarification

Says Sohail, "I only needed to control what I was eating, as I wanted to be a part of the challenges and be around the new family and friends that I made till the last day, and now for a lifetime.

"So no Ozempic, no fat burners. I'm only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff