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Did Ranveer Singh Snub Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani Bash?

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 12:16 IST

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Bollywood is abuzz with reports of Ranveer Singh allegedly ignoring Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani's star-studded birthday bash.

Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh is riding high after Dhurandhar.

Nonetheless, it came as a complete surprise when one heard of Ranveer 'ignoring' Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani's birthday bash on Thursday night.

 

Key Points

  • Ranveer Singh apparently ignored Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani's birthday party, despite SRK's attempt to engage in conversation.
  • A star guest observed SRK affectionately touching Ranveer's cheek and trying to make small talk, but Ranveer moved on without replying.
  • Speculation arose whether the success of Ranveer's Dhurandhar films contributed to the alleged snub.

The Alleged Snub

According to a star guest, this actually happened.

"The room was filled with stars and eventually SRK and Ranveer came face to face. SRK touched Ranveer's cheek affectionately and was seen trying to make small talk. However, Ranveer made no effort to reply. Instead, he moved on. Maybe it was all that noise and music. But everybody saw this happening."

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: SRK reportedly tried to engage warmly, but Ranveer moved on without responding.

SRK's Perspective

Has the success of Dhurandhar gone to Ranveer's head?

A very close friend of SRK says, "He is totally unaffected by the Dhurandhar success. SRK has never bothered with the so-called competition. He has seen generations of superstars come and go. Yesterday it was Hrithik Roshan. Now it's Ranveer. Tomorrow it will be someone else."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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