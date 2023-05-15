News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Ranveer Ease Ayushmann Out Of A Role?

Did Ranveer Ease Ayushmann Out Of A Role?

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: May 15, 2023 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

If Abhishek Bachchan had not said no to Lagaan, Aamir Khan would not have been a part of the Oscar-nominated film.

And Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, was originally meant for Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Here is what happened.

A source tells Subhash K Jha: "Adi (Chopra, Producer) had decided on Ayushmann for the role. But Ranveer showed a keen interest in playing Jayeshbhai. He insisted he was the right fit for the role.

"Adi agreed after much persuasion to sign Ranveer and Ayushmann was duly informed that he was no more a part of the project."

After the pitiable box office outcome of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ayushmann must have thanked his stars for the close shave.

SUBHASH K JHA
