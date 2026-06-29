Did Kangana Really Make Vir Das' Lips Bleed During Kiss?

'This is unfair slander to Kangana.'

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Journalist Simi Chandoke claims Kangana Ranaut kissed Vir Das so intensely in Revolver Rani that his lips started bleeding.

Vir Das called Chandole's words 'pure fiction' and defended Kangana's professionalism.

Kangana Ranaut responded, questioning the journalist's motives.

Kangana Ranaut's kiss from 2014 has suddenly resurfaced, and it's making headlines.

At Siddharth Kanan's recent podcast with journalist Simi Chandoke, the latter claimed that Kangana kissed her co-star Vir Das so hard that his lips started bleeding during the filming of 2014's Revolver Rani.

Vir Das Responds To the Big Kiss

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das in Revolver Rani.

Vir Das decided to post a clarification on X: 'This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set... no problems at all.'

Kangana replied to his post: 'Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random.'

Recalling The 'Two Indias' Controversy

While Kangana and Vir enjoyed a friendly equation during the shooting of Revolver Rani, they seemed to fall out in 2021, when Kangana joined online trolls to criticise Vir's Two Indias stand-up act at the Kennedy Centre in the US. Vir had spoken about the duality of the country, mentioning some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests.

Kangana had posted then: 'When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.'

Vir had defended himself by releasing a statement on his Two Indias take: 'There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret.

'The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.

'People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff