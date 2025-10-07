Did Aryan Khan *Really* Direct Ba***ds of Bollywood?

'When the show was releasing, I think all the actors were under the impression that this is a limited series.'

IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Aryan Khan on the sets of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

From selling insurance to acting in the most talked about Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Armaan Khera finally tastes success after over a decade-long journey in Bollywood.

The actor-singer was earlier seen in Taish, Masaba Masaba, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Songs of Paradise.

He plays Sameer, Sahher Bambba's love interest, in Aryan Khan's OTT series.

For Armaan, though, the biggest joy was to meet Shah Rukh Khan which left him "dumbfounded".

"You keep thinking that this is what I'm going to say to him and come up with these big majestic statements that you will make in front of him. But nothing is good enough when he meets you, hugs you, and shakes your hand," Armaan tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Is Aryan Khan, 27, the youngest director you have worked with?

I believe so, yeah, but it didn't seem like that.

The best part of working with Aryan is that he is driven by something beyond just getting it done.

He is driven by the pursuit of perfection, to the point that he would call us for rehearsals on different days for the same scene.

Usually what happens is that we audition, get the script and then we're expected to deliver on the shoot day.

Here, Aryan had selected us, made us come to the office and work on those things together.

And he made us do it at least seven or eight times. He would just sit there and observe.

He would be like, how's the chemistry here? How's this working? Is this funny enough? Do you think the audience will laugh?

The writing team was there too, and they would also observe.

A movie set is a chaotic place to be in, especially for a director. How was Aryan's temperament on sets?

This is another reason why it didn't seem like this was Aryan's first time. He was extremely patient; I've never seen him lose it.

He had so much to take care of; it was surreal to see somebody that calm.

That's also because he was so focused. He didn't let himself get distracted.

When he was on set, he only worked. I did not see him take any breaks.

He was always on the screen or talking to actors or discussing the next shot with Jay (Oza, cinematographer).

IMAGE: Aryan Khan with Manish Chaudhari on the sets of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Is he as serious as he appears?

(Laughs) Oh, no, no! I think that really works for him.

I think he's extremely good-looking and when he has that serious face, he looks like an action hero!

He should be in an action flick!

It's very easy for him to get anything in life. Still, he's very grounded.

I believe he's been raised very well. I don't think he even realises the degree of manners that he actually has.

He's very courteous, very respectful to everyone.

Any personality quirks?

He's actually quite funny!

You've seen the show, right? It is fun and entertaining. He was the embodiment of the entertainment in the show.

We already knew the script was funny, but he made it funny.

He would act out my character.

He would be like, okay, in this scene, Karishma (Sahher Bambba's character) is saying this to Sameer (Armaan's character), and this would be the reaction -- and he would act out Sameer.

And do it better than me!

IMAGE: Armaan Khera and Sahher Bambba in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

There are rumours that the series was ghost-directed by Farah Khan. Is that true?

That's funny because I never saw Farah throughout the shoot.

I only saw her at the premiere.

Did you get to meet Shah Rukh Khan?

I saw him at the premiere.

I was speechless.

I couldn't understand what was going on.

I was in a different realm altogether.

Shah Rukh Khan, as an actor, is such a big part of our lives.

You keep thinking that this is what I'm going to say to him and come up with these big majestic statements that you will make in front of him.

But nothing is good enough when he actually meets you, hugs you, and shakes your hand.

That man is driven by a divine force.

You are having a fantastic year with back-to-back projects...

Honestly, when 2025 started, I was a little afraid as to how it would pan out because the industry has been going through a low phase for a couple of years now.

I thought this would be a year of consistent and rigorous hustle.

There were just not enough auditions happening.

So I went full-fledged into my music and started planning shoots and stuff on my own.

IMAGE: Armaan with mom Meena Khera. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Khera/Instagram

How do you juggle between acting and singing?

I have more control over music, since I have not signed on any label. It's an independent venture, so I don't have to depend on anybody to release or market my stuff.

With acting, if I'm doing this for a production house, like let's say Red Chilies, so it depends on when they are done with the post production. It's not in my control.

The only thing in my control is getting to set on time and doing my job the best I can.

How did your creative journey begin?

I was studying business, and then eventually philosophy, in New Zealand.

During that time, my close friends were making music. They were making a lot of hip-hop, and I love hip-hop.

One day, just for fun, they got me on the microphone.

I did it, and then just couldn't get enough.

We ended up releasing a song, and then unexpectedly, I became popular in Wellington.

People started recognising me as a rapper.

I was working for an insurance company at the time.

I was selling insurance to people and then writing music in my free time.

Eventually, I started making music consistently.

IMAGE: Armaan Khera and Harshvardhan Rane in Taish (2020). Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Khera/Instagram

How did you turn to acting?

I came to Mumbai with the intention of becoming a music producer, like making music for films and stuff like that.

I didn't have the confidence to pursue acting.

I was also influenced by what people wanted me to do, especially my mom.

She would say sometimes that actors don't really do much.

So when I came to Mumbai, auditions were happening and I decided to give it a go.

Music gave me the confidence to become an entertainer in a complete sense, and not just through singing or rapping.

I decided to follow my childhood dream of becoming an actor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Khera/Instagram

You got your first project almost a decade ago, in 2014. How tough has it been for you?

My first ever acting job was Everest, with Ashutosh Gowariker.

I had just come to Mumbai, this was my very second audition.

In the book, The Alchemist, they explore the theme about how the universe will give you a sign when you venture out on your own to follow your dream.

Everest was basically my green light from the universe to keep going further.

I've been rejected, I don't even remember how many times, but I never said no to any audition.

I've never turned down an opportunity. That's why you will notice me in a variety of roles, big or small.

I'm an artist; I'm going to do everything.

Is The Ba***ds of Bollywood's season 2 happening?

Aryan is too mysterious to reveal that.

When the show was releasing, I think all the actors were under the impression that this is a limited series.

After seeing the response, I feel we should have a season two.

And if there is, you will definitely see me in it!

I'm still in love with Karishma, come on!