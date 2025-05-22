Diamonds Are Aditi's Best Friend At Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet at Cannes for the premiere of Italian film Fuori (Outside).
Aditi wore a shimmering ombre bodycon gown designed by Rahul Mishra. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia.
She accessorised her look with jewels from Chopard.
The highlight of her look was her necklace which featured cut diamonds in flower petal-shaped pendants.
She left her hair straight and loose with a centre parting.
Aditi chose minimal makeup to complete her look.
Like Aditi's look? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff