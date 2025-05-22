HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Diamonds Are Aditi's Best Friend At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2025 09:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet at Cannes for the premiere of Italian film Fuori (Outside).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi wore a shimmering ombre bodycon gown designed by Rahul Mishra. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

She accessorised her look with jewels from Chopard.

The highlight of her look was her necklace which featured cut diamonds in flower petal-shaped pendants.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

She left her hair straight and loose with a centre parting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi chose minimal makeup to complete her look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Like Aditi's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
