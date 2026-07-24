Dia Mirza Takes On Modi: 'You Have Said Nothing'

''How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal millions of hearts that are broken.'

Dia Mirza has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delayed and unempathetic response to the widespread student protests concerning alleged NEET examination irregularities and paper leaks, advocating for greater accountability and transparency in the education system.

IMAGE: Students demonstrate at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points Dia Mirza criticised PM Modi's response to student protests over NEET exam irregularities.

Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak punishments, but Mirza found his statement lacking empathy.

Mirza highlighted the emotional toll on parents and students, questioning the PM's 47-day delay in addressing the issue.

Dia Mirza questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the ongoing student protests in her latest Instagram post.

The students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for students affected by paper leaks.

Dia Mirza Criticises PM's Empathy

Modi, in a post on X on Thursday morning, announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Mirza shared her note in response to the video.

'Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonam ji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks,' she wrote.

'How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal millions of hearts that are broken,' she said.

Mirza has earlier shared a post on her social media extending the support to the students.

'I stand with the students of this nation. I support the right to peaceful protest. I stand by the demand for accountability, transparency and reforms in our education system,' she wrote in an earlier post.