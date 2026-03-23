Dhurandhar The Revenge: 'What A Ride!'

'This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking.'

Key Points Film folk are loving Dhurandhar The Revenge, and posting their comments online.

'It just blew my mind and I can't stop thinking about it,' Nagarjuna writes.

Karan Johar hasn't watched it yet and is suffering from Dhurandhar FOMO!

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is breaking box office records, and winning over critics as well. Film folk are raving about the movie, too, and posting their comments on social media.

'What you have given to Hamza and Jaskirat is irreplaceable'

IMAGE: Danish Pandor and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Pandor/Instagram

In a heartfelt note, Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor has praised his co-star Ranveer Singh, calling him the 'finest actor of this generation'.

The note, shared on Instagram, comes amid the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released on March 19.

Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar's action-packed franchise, posted a candid photograph with Ranveer, who essays Indian spy Hamza.

'Kehne ke liye toh bahot kuch hai.. lekin kuch nahi kahunga... The entire world has witnessed your magic and I am one amongst those lucky ones who have witnessed it live!' he wrote.

'You were, you are and you will be one of the finest actors of this generation and there on!! What you have given to Hamza and Jaskirat is irreplaceable. Thanks for being there for me all throughout this journey !! Love you @ranveersingh bhai.'

'It just blew my mind'

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar and Arjun Rampal on the sets of Dhurandhar The Revenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Dhurandhar has garnered praise from members of the film fraternity, including Alia Bhatt, S S Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and Anupam Kher.

Kangana Ranaut lauded Aditya Dhar's achievement, calling him a 'superstar filmmaker' and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli praised the project for 'hitting it out of the park', while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in 'a new era of filmmaking'.

Nagarjuna posted on X, 'Saw this incredible film called #DhurandharTheRevenge !!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can't stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!!

'Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to the entire technical team, including camera, music, sound design, action, art....A big shoutout to all the ACTORS you were all so brilliant.'

'It's a film that people haven't seen in so many years'

IMAGE: Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Veteran actress Jaya Prada lauded the story and performance of the lead cast in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

"It's a wonderful film, it's a film that people haven't seen in so many years," she told ANI.

"It's very easy to say bad things. But the way they worked, the way they wrote the script, the way all the actors worked to make this film a success. I appeal to everyone to watch this film and appreciate it,' she added.

<h2'I am suffering from Dhurandhar FOMO'

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is going through FOMO!

'I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can't wait to watch it,' he wrote.

'It's so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM,' he added.

Dhurandhar The Revenge features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal, among others.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff