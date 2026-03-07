Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer: Ranveer Singh Brings Sound And Fury

The Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer teases high stakes and major thrills, observes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Ranveer Singh alias Hamza Ali Mazari appears to be on his way to becoming the new leader of the Baloch gang.

R Madhavan's 'sabr aur nazar' has become 'honsla, eendhan, badla', perhaps hinting that the mission is entering its final, decisive phase.

Arjun Rampal appears as Major Iqbal, a potentially dreadful antagonist whose menace seems to be deliberately underplayed in the trailer.

The trailer of the second part of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrives with the swagger of a film that knows exactly what it is doing.

As set by the first part, Dhuarandhar is an aggressively competent film, both from a storytelling and technical point of view. Its political stance, however, is hard to overlook and is likely to spark sharply divided opinions once again.

The trailer seems to be aware of this.

It opens with a provocative moment from the first film, where a terrorist aboard a plane mocks the entire Hindu community as 'cowards'.

It is this moment that catches the attention of Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, and sets the stage for the beginning of Operation Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh becomes 'The Bastard King of Lyari'

At the centre of it all is Ranveer Singh's hyper-masculine hero whose journey expands further in this sequel.

As hinted at the end of the first film, the trailer introduces his past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi before he became the covert operative, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Since Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, is out of the picture, Hamza now appears to be on his way to becoming the new leader of the Baloch gang, and taking the literal transformation from one of the earlier film's chapters, 'The Bastard King of Lyari'.

R Madhavan's 'sabr aur nazar' has become 'honsla, eendhan, badla', perhaps hinting that the mission is entering its final, decisive phase.

Arjun Rampal appears as Major Iqbal, a potentially dreadful antagonist whose menace seems to be deliberately underplayed in the trailer.

The trailer also makes sure that every character registers their presence.

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam seems to be working alongside Hamza to control the escalating gang war in Lyari.

Rakesh Bedi's opportunistic senior politician Jamali appears to have his own interests in the conflict.

Danish Pandor shows up as Uzair Baloch, who looks determined to seek revenge after his cousin Rehman's death.

Sara Arjun's Yalina appears with a gun and a look of betrayal (possibly directed at Hamza?), hinting a tense she-loves-me-she-loves-me-not dynamic.

The trailer, running a little over three minutes, teases high stakes and major thrills without spelling out the entire plot, which is refreshing in all-revealing trailers these days. That mystery works in the film's favour by keeping us curious about what to expect.

Will there be a Dhurandhar Universe?

The music by Shashwat Sachdev adds a punch to the proceedings, much like the first one. The Punjabi folk song Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si plays against the adrenaline action. It's the same song that appeared in Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, but here, the song returns with a darker, bloodier makeover.

The first Dhurandhar ended with the 'naya Hindustan' dialogue that hinted this story might eventually connect with a larger cinematic universe that could include Dhar's earlier films Uri and Article 370.

The possibility of this ambitious step will only be clear when Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases on March 19, with paid previews starting March 18.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff