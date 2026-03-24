Dhurandhar The Revenge Scores Rs 500 crore, Makes History

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has shattered box office records by becoming the fastest film to enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore club in just five days, setting an unprecedented benchmark in Indian cinema.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club in just five days, an unprecedented achievement in Indian cinema.

The film surpassed previous records held by Pushpa 2 (10 days) and Jawan (13 days) to reach this milestone.

With a significant Monday collection, the film is now poised to enter the 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) club by Wednesday.

In less than six days, Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club, and nothing like this has ever happened before.

Before its predecessor, Dhurandhar, the fastest Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club entrant was Pushpa 2 in 2024. Its dubbed Hindi version had taken 10 days to go past the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark.

The first Bollywood film to achieve this feat was 2023's Jawan, and the feat was achieved in 13 days.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar took 15 days to get there but when it did, it scored far bigger in its lifetime run.

Unstoppable Box Office Run

Dhurandhar The Revenge, meanwhile, has taken only five days to earn Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion).

There has been no stopping the film ever since it arrived on Wednesday, March 18, with paid previews. The weekend score was even bigger.

While that enabled the film to enter Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club in record time, now bigger records are being scored in its journey towards the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) club.

Monday was super huge with a big half century being scored, taking it past the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark. It has also set the stage for its entry in the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) club entry, perhaps by Wednesday.

What needs to be seen now is how fast the film goes past the next milestone, and whether it will eventually score Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff