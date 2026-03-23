Dhurandhar The Revenge Has Record-Breaking Opening

For the first time ever, a single day collections of a film -- and that too in just one language -- went past the Rs 100 crore mark after the opening weekend.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered Rs 400 crore club in just four-and-a-half days.

This is the quickest time ever for a film to score this huge.

Perhaps it will open the Rs 1,000 crore club.

After setting a monumental record on Wednesday, March 18, when just the paid previews recorded box office collections of over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million), Dhurandhar The Revenge was set for something far bigger and monumental in the four-day extended weekend that followed.

The collections sky-rocketed from Thursday itself, right through the working day Friday, with a momentum on Saturday and Sunday that pushed the film right into the record books.

Dhurandhar The Revenge opening weekend at the box office

For the first time ever, a single day collections of a film -- and that too in just one language -- went past the Rs 100 crore mark (Rs 1 billion) after the opening weekend.

The feat was accomplished on Saturday -- the partial holiday of Eid coupled with the weekend factor resulted in houseful signs in theatres all over, be it the A, B or C centres and single screens as well as multiplexes.

The feat was repeated all over again on Sunday.

As a result, Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club in just four-and-a-half days. This is the quickest time ever for a film to score this huge, and there are many more records that will break in the days to come.

Perhaps it will open the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) club.

What Dhurandhar The Revenge is about

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge continues the story of Hamza, and also gives us a glimpse of his back story as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Arjun Rampal stars as the main antagonist, ISI operative Major Iqbal, with a cast that also includes R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff