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Dhurandhar The Revenge 1st Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Cr

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
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April 10, 2026 11:37 IST

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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has made cinematic history by becoming the first Indian film to earn a staggering Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion), exclusively from its Hindi version in India.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar - The Revenge

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar directs Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge, as Costume Designer Smriti Chauhan looks on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Dhurandhar The Revenge is the first Indian film to earn Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) in net collections solely from its Hindi version within India.
  • The film reached this historic milestone on its 23rd day of release, including paid previews.
  • The film is projected to earn Rs 1,100 crore+ (Rs 11 billion), solidifying its status as an all-time mega blockbuster.
 

A Historic Box Office Achievement

The Indian film industry has got its first Rs 1,000 Crore (Rs 10 billion) Club success in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Though there have been films that have earned even Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 15 billion), it's either the gross total being mentioned or numbers across all languages or by combining global gross as well.

What makes Dhurandhar The Revenge special is that:

a. These are nett collections; b. These are from just the Hindi version; c. These are only from India.

No film ever has achieved this feat, but the Aditya Dhar directed action drama has reached there on its third Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh's Unprecedented Success

What makes Dhurandhar 2 further special is that the milestone has been reached on just the 22nd day of its running, and if one considers the evening of paid preview shows as well, then it's the 23rd day.

For Ranveer Singh, this is simply mind-blowing since after scoring Rs 896 crore (Rs 8.96 billion) with Dhurandhar, he has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark with Dhurandhar  The Revenge.

At the pace with which the film is running, Rs 1,100 crore+ (Rs 11 billion) score would be possible for the film, which means in a matter of less than six months, he would have Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) + nett collections coming from just the Hindi version and that too only in India, something that hasn't been accomplished by any actor in the 100+ years of Indian cinema.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT

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