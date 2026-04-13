Dhurandhar The Revenge Continues Its Blockbuster Run, eyes Rs 1100 Cr Milestone

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its stellar box office performance while the new release Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha struggles to make an impact.

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Dhurandhar The Revenge is poised to cross Rs 1,100 crore (Rs 11 billion) in its Hindi version this week.

The film experienced a significant surge in collections on Saturday, doubling to Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million), contributing to a strong Rs 30 crore+ (Rs 300 million+) fourth weekend.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is projected to achieve a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 12 billion) including all South languages.

The new release Dacoit performed poorly in its Hindi version, collecting only around Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) and is expected to be a one-week show outside its home market.

Dhurandhar The Revenge continued to have an uninterrupted run in the fourth weekend as well as it did not face any competition at the marquee. By the look of things, it will comfortably cross Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) in Week 4.

There were some minor drops seen during weekdays when Wednesday (Rs 8 crore/Rs 80 million), Thursday (Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million), and Friday (Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million) got into single digits.

But there was a major turnaround on Saturday when collections doubled up to Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million). Now that's the kind of momentum the Aditya Dhar film was looking for to secure a Rs 30 crore+ (Rs 300 million) weekend and that's what happened as well, with Sunday taking forward the collections.

The Hindi version of the film will now hit Rs 1,050 crore (Rs 10.5 billion) this week, as its overall number has already reached Rs 1,040 crore* (Rs 10.4 billion).

After debuting in the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) Club last week, the Ranveer Singh starrer is set for the next big milestone of Rs 1,100 crore (Rs 11 billion).

As for the numbers including all south languages as well, a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 12 billion) is on the cards.

Dacoit's Disappointing Performance

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in Dacoit.

Last week's release Adivi Sesh's Telugu film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha could not do much in the Hindi version. It had a reasonable promotion and marketing campaign going for it, and that ensured that Adivi Sesh got his biggest worldwide opening till date. But mixed reviews meant that there wasn't much growth over the weekend.

As a result, the Hindi version has earned around Rs 5 crore* (Rs 50 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff