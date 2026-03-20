Dhurandhar The Revenge Breaks All Box Office Records

Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken the biggest ever opening record for a film in a single language.

Key Points Dhurandhar The Revenge released on March 19, with paid previews the day before.

The film crossed the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark with ease on March 18.

It has over Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion) in its kitty already.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

After Dhurandhar, it's time for Dhurandhar The Revenge to begin its record-breaking journey. Not that it has come as a surprise because after the all-time mega blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, it was a given that the second part would be a bigger success. But how much bigger was the real question.

The first day box office collection of Dhurandhar was Rs 28.60 crore (Rs 286 million). Dhurandhar The Revenge has crossed the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark with ease in just the paid previews on March 18. That's almost one and a half times the numbers of its predecessor in just half a day, which goes on to show the kind of craze the film has become.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

There were more records to be broken on Dhurandhar 2's first full day numbers. The film has crossed the Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) mark already and that's more than Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) ahead of the biggest day that Dhurandhar had enjoyed in its lifetime.

On its second Sunday, which was the 10th day, the Aditya Dhar film had collected Rs 58.20 crore (Rs 582 million) and now, Dhurandhar 2 is more than Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) ahead of it on its first day itself.

This isn't all. The biggest ever opening record for a film in a single language has been broken as well. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 72 crore/Rs 720 million) held this record followed by Jawan (Rs 65.50 crore/Rs 655 million), and the Ranveer Singh starrer is far ahead of that. Stree 2 (Rs 55.40 crore/Rs 554 million), Animal (Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million) and Pathaan (Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million) are now far behind.

With over Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion) in its kitty already, there is so much more for the action drama to bring on next because the real weekend is beginning only today. Rest assured, an extraordinary extended weekend of Rs 375 croren to Rs 400 crore (Rs 3.75 billion to Rs 4 billion) is there for the taking. Post that, there will be box office mayhem in the weekdays to follow.

Dhurandhar 2 is a hit with film folk too

Preity Zinta, Allu Arjun and Madhur Bhandarkar have been raving about Dhurandhar 2, calling it a 'monumental masterpiece'.

Ananya Panday posts that she was 'blown away' while Kartik Aaryan called it 'top notch'.

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Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff