Dhurandhar The Revenge Storms Past Rs 800 Crore, Sets New Box Office Records

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has made cinematic history, smashing box office records by entering the coveted Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) club in its second weekend.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered the exclusive Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) club in just its second weekend, a feat achieved by only two other films: Dhurandhar and Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

The film recorded a historic second weekend collection of Rs 165 crore* (Rs 1.65 billion), the highest ever for any film.

It surpassed Dhurandhar's record for the biggest second Sunday collection on its second Saturday itself.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to break Pushpa 2 (Hindi)'s lifetime record of Rs 830 crore (Rs 8.3 billion) and Dhurandhar's single-language record of Rs 896 crore (Rs 8.96 billion), becoming the biggest grosser ever.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is quite the record-breaker. In just its second weekend, the Aditya Dhar directorial has entered the Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) club. There are only two films that have managed to achieve this feat: Dhurandhar and Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Now Dhurandhar The Revenge has entered this exclusive club, and that too in just 11-and-a-half days (including paid previews).

Unprecedented Second Weekend Performance

Dhurandhar The Revenge enjoyed a mind-blowing second weekend as Rs 165 crore* (Rs 1.65 billion) came in, which is again the highest ever for any film in history.

This shows that the day is not far away when films could achieve to score Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) in their second weekend. There are huge records being scored by the Aditya Dhar film practically every day and that was seen over the weekend gone by as well.

Breaking Previous Records

In the process, Dhurandhar The Revenge has beaten the record for the biggest day in the second weekend held by Dhurandhar itself, which had netted Rs 58.20 crore (Rs 582 million) on its second Sunday.

Here, this number was crossed on the second Saturday itself.

Dhurandhar The Revenge currently stands at Rs 815 crore* (Rs 8.15 billion) in just the Hindi version, which means there are multiple other records that will be broken in the days to come.

Towards Becoming the Biggest Grosser

The lifetime collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Hindi) -- Rs 830 crore/ Rs 8.3 billion) -- will be history on Monday, March 30.

Secondly, Dhurandhar is the biggest Indian film ever in a single language with collections to the tune of Rs 896 crore (Rs 8.96 billion). That number will be surpassed this week, as the Ranveer Singh starrer will emerge as the biggest grosser ever.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff