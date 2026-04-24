Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun On OTT

A treat awaits people of all ages on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options for the week, right here.

Key Points Euphoria, a Telugu drama starring Sara Arjun and Bhoomika Chawla, explores themes of rape and rehabilitation.

Amazon Prime Video offers Marty Supreme, a sports biopic showcasing Timothee Chalamet's talent as a table tennis player.

Netflix features Apex, an action thriller with Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton.

Euphoria

Where to watch? Aha Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Dhurandhar's breakout star Sara Arjun shows her emotional range alongside Bhoomika Chawla in Gunasekhar's unsettling drama revolving around rape and rehabilitation.

Stranger Things: Tales from 85

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The beloved characters of Hawkins town return for this child-friendly animated spin-off to take on new creatures and explain some unsubstantiated theories.

Marty Supreme

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Josh Safdie's Oscar nominated sports biopic about a table tennis player's sky high ambitions is yet another potent showcase of young Timothee Chalamet's evolving talent.

Apex

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Charlize Theron's action star prowess is put to test when Taron Egerton's manic predator gets down to business against the backdrop of Australian wilderness in the new Netflix thriller.

Prathichaya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A father-son bond is tested amidst political power play and upheavals in Balachandra Menon and Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya.

Sold Out on You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A sleepless in Seoul host of a home shopping network catches a break when she bumps into an unsmiling countryside farmer during a work trip in the rom-com series.

Band Melam

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Childhood friends reunite to a life altering effect following a period of misunderstandings, estrangement and seemingly moved-on status quo.

If Wishes Could Kill

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A wish granting phone app proves to be more curse than boon when a quintet of high schoolers are forced to bear the brunt of its deadly consequences.

My Brother the Minotaur

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Mythology and mystery collide to fantastical proportions when a part bull, part boy raised by humans embarks on a journey to discover his roots in the 10-part animation series from Ireland.

In a Violent Nature

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A serenely treated slasher flick that unleashes its ultraviolent contents when an accidentally resurrected masked corpse goes on a bloody rampage against a bunch of hapless teens.

Safe House

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Confined to a top security safe house in the wake of a looming terror threat in Los Angeles, six federal agents figure ways to survive the crisis outside and the conspirator inside the room.

Reborn

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

After being pushed down the stairs, a CEO wakes up 14 years in the past and goes by a new name and works at a laundry and must uncover who killed him.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff