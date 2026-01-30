Dhurandhar Releases On OTT, Cut Short By 9 Minutes

Dhurandhar releases on Netflix on January 30.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

After smashing box office records in its theatrical run, Dhurandhar has started streaming on Netflix from Friday, January 30, with Director Aditya Dhar calling it a new chapter for the movie that stayed in cinemas for more than a month.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film broke many records to emerge as the highest-earning single-language Hindi film in India with India net collections crossing a massive Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).

The film released in theatres on December 5 but continued to be watched till January before its Netflix premiere. Audiences can also watch the film in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi on the streaming platform.

'We are excited to bring Dhurandhar to Netflix'

'The theatrical response to Dhurandhar was deeply humbling, especially witnessing audiences connect with its story, characters, and scale. With its release on Netflix, the film begins a new chapter. Reaching farther, inviting new viewers to discover its layers and revisit its moments in their own time,' Aditya Dhar said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India, said Dhurandhar has become a true pop-culture moment, a blockbuster that has captured audience imagination and conversation at scale.

'We are excited to bring this film to Netflix, making it available to audiences in over 190 countries. Ambitious and bold, Dhurandhar is crafted with exceptional vision by Director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and its Netflix journey marks our creative partnership that has grown with many successful films over the years,' she said.

'The stellar performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the brilliant ensemble make it one of the most anticipated films on streaming. It's thrilling when we are able to surprise and delight our members with the best of Indian cinema for fans here and around the world,' Shergill added.

Dhurandhar OTT version gets trimmed

The playing time for Dhurandhar in theatres is three hours and 34 minutes. But on OTT, it has been reduced to three hours and 25 minutes. Hence, nine minutes of playing time have been curtailed on the digital platform.

Netflix has not offered any explanation on why this happened nor have they informed which scenes have been trimmed.

A source informs Subhash K Jha that the decision to trim the film was taken by Netflix without Aditya Dhar's consent.

Dhurandhar's box office journey

Producer Lokesh Dhar said from script to screen, Dhurandhar has been driven by vision and scale.

'Its record-breaking box office run marks a proud moment for Indian cinema, and with its Netflix release, the film is set to reach and resonate with audiences worldwide,' he said.

The film was not only a box office hit but also created several viral moments on social media through its songs, Ranveer Singh's hair flip and Akshaye Khanna's effortless dance.

What Dhurandhar is about

Dhurandar is about an Indian spy (Ranveer Singh) sent to Karachi, Pakistan, to infiltrate the dangerous Lyari gang led by Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). It is set against true events, as Ranveer's Hamza tries to foil Pakistan's terrorist activities in India.

Dhurandhar's sequel releases on March 19.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff