'It feels like the universe gently whispered, 'Pause, don't rush away yet, there's a story waiting for you here'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun /Instagram

Sara Arjun is thrilled about her Bollywood adult debut Dhurandhar doing so well at the box office.

Yet, she's not new to Hindi cinema.

Sara has been working since the age of one, in films like Ek Thi Dayan, Jazbaa, Jai Ho and Ajeeb Daastaans.

"Because I started acting so young," Sara tells Subhash K Jha, "a new language never felt like a barrier. It felt like a new doorway every time."

How did Dhurandhar come your way?

Dhurandhar came at a very unexpected moment in life.

I had just finished my studies in boarding school, and was settling back to city life.

I was sure that I wanted to pursue acting.

My father (actor Raj Arjun) was preparing to send me to the Lee Strasberg Film Institute for an acting course. That was supposed to be the next chapter of my life.

But destiny had written a different script for me.

Around that time, I got a call from (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra sir's office saying they wanted to audition me.

That one audition became many, but I never gave it much thought, as I never knew till the last minute what exactly I was auditioning for.

With each round, I explored different emotions, and went on for a few months.

IMAGE: Sara Arjun with Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

How did you get selected?

The last audition Mukesh sir took himself.

I lost myself in the scene that day, so much so that I came out of that room with tears in my eyes.

Then, this film chose me.

What does Dhurandhar's success mean to you?

Dhurandhar is not just a project for me; it feels like the universe gently whispered, 'Pause, don't rush away yet, there's a story waiting for you here.'

I always had a gut feeling that I would be successful -- not that I've got there as yet -- but I would question how I'll get there.

IMAGE: Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

What was it like for you to work with that astonishing cast?

Working with this incredible ensemble has been nothing short of a blessing.

With Ranveer Singh, there's a certain electricity that never leaves the room.

He shows up with his whole heart every single day.

He has this limitless fire, but it never overshadows anyone.

Instead, it warms you, grounds you, and makes you feel like you belong there.

He lifts the entire set without even trying.

His empathy, his generosity, the way he treats people... you learn just by observing him.

He never leads with seniority, he leads with sincerity.

That's what makes you admire him even more. For me, watching his process up close was such a gift. He made me feel safe, supported, and understood.

Madhavan described Director Aditya Dhar as a 'monk'.

Aditya sir is the calm centre of all the storm and magic.

IMAGE: Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

You started working as a baby! What are your memories of those days?

When you begin working at the age of one-and-a-half, memories don't stay as single incidents, they stay as feelings.

There are countless moments from those early sets.

I remember the softness with which people treated me.

I remember my parents standing behind the monitor.

For me, work never felt like work because I was never made to feel like I carried any responsibility.

It was the most fun thing in the world! It still is.

Do you regret missing out on a normal childhood?

No. My parents never let my work touch my school life, my friends, or my playtime.

I grew up exactly like a normal child, running in the garden, going to a regular school, visiting friends...

IMAGE: Sara Arjun with Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

You've worked in a number of languages. How has that helped you evolve as a person?

That's been one of the most enriching parts of my journey.

Because I started acting so young, a new language never felt like a barrier. It felt like a new doorway every time.

Also, it gave me a chance to explore and learn about different cultures at a young age.

Every industry I've worked in has its own rhythm, its own culture, its own heartbeat.

Stepping into these different worlds taught me that emotion has no language.

For me, the excitement isn't about switching languages, it's about discovering new ways of telling a story.

What are your dreams for the future?

I don't have a specific dream because I feel they can become limitations.

I like challenging the universe to give me more and more.

What I truly want is to keep moving, step by step, keep growing, keep learning.

I want to work with people whose art I admire.

At the end of the day, all I want is to create work that reaches people and stays with them.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff