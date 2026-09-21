Dhurandhar Director's Wish For Ranveer-Deepika's Baby

'Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi.'

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Key Points Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the birth of their second daughter, likening her arrival to the goddess Saraswati.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby girl on September 19 via a joint Instagram post, sharing a picture of a baby's footprint.

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar joined the list of celebrities congratulating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19.

The couple shared the news with their fans and friends through a joint Instagram post, following which wishes started pouring in for the family.

Celebrity Wishes Pour In

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Congratulating them on the arrival of their second daughter, Aditya Dhar wrote, 'Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world.'

Several other celebrities also congratulated Deepika and Ranveer on the arrival of their daughter.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, 'Congratulations... Two Queens.'

Kriti Sanon shared, 'Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!'

Raveena Tandon wrote, 'Congratulations, dearest! God bless all of you! Double Laxmi Dhamaka!'

Family Expansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

On Saturday evening, Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second child through a joint Instagram post, above.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

A day before welcoming their second daughter, the couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff