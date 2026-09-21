Home  » Movies » Dhurandhar Director's Wish For Ranveer-Deepika's Baby

Dhurandhar Director's Wish For Ranveer-Deepika's Baby

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni September 21, 2026 11:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

'Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi.'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Key Points

  • Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the birth of their second daughter, likening her arrival to the goddess Saraswati.
  • Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby girl on September 19 via a joint Instagram post, sharing a picture of a baby's footprint.

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar joined the list of celebrities congratulating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19.

The couple shared the news with their fans and friends through a joint Instagram post, following which wishes started pouring in for the family.

 

Celebrity Wishes Pour In

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Congratulating them on the arrival of their second daughter, Aditya Dhar wrote, 'Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world.'

Several other celebrities also congratulated Deepika and Ranveer on the arrival of their daughter.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, 'Congratulations... Two Queens.'

Kriti Sanon shared, 'Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!'

Raveena Tandon wrote, 'Congratulations, dearest! God bless all of you! Double Laxmi Dhamaka!'

Family Expansion 

 
 

On Saturday evening, Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second child through a joint Instagram post, above.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

A day before welcoming their second daughter, the couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni

More News Coverage

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneAditya DharDhurandharKareena Kapoor

More From Rediff

It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller

It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller
Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!

Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!
Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch

Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch

Related Stories

Deepika, Ranveer's Cute Moments With Dua

Deepika, Ranveer's Cute Moments With Dua

Quick Links

Kriti SanonRaveena TandonBollywoodInstagramSaraswati

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers