Dhurandhar: Biggest Indian Film Ever!

Exactly a year after Pushpa 2 released in theatres, Dhurandhar has made history at the box office.

Yes, both films released on the same day, December 5, separately by a year, and became super successful.

The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer scored a milestone of Rs 830.10 crore (Rs 8.3 billion) and that has been now crossed by the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Dhurandhar has collected a massive Rs 831.40 crore (Rs 8.314 billion), edging past Pushpa 2 (Hindi). And it has managed that in only 32 days!

With that, Dhurandhar has become the highest grossing Indian film in a single language.

The Aditya Dhar film had a good start when it came to its budget. The focus was on recovery and some profit, but talk of breaking records were out of the question.

When the film opened at Rs 28.60 crore (Rs 186 billion), the first major milestone it aimed for was Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion). A lifetime of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) was considered to be good enough for it.

But that changed in its second week when massive collections of Rs 261.50 crore (Rs 2.615 billion) poured in. Not only was it bigger than the first week, it was also the record total for any film across any language for the second week.

From there on, the film took off, and how, as milestones as far as the Rs 700 Crore (Rs 7 billion) Club were being talked about.

Now, it has debuted into the Rs 800 Crore (Rs 8 billion) Club.

Dhurandhar is an all-time mega blockbuster, and it would need a really special film to break its record in 2026.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff