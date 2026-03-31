Dhurandhar Actor Krystal D'Souza's Dishy Glamour

So what if the mercury is soaring? Our favourite divas never disappoint when it comes to fashion! Namrata Thakker at the divas who served glam goals this March.

Key Points Diana Penty's minimal bridal elegance to Athiya Shetty's breezy floral co-ord set, understated and breathable styles are proving that less can truly be more, even in soaring temperatures.

Stars like Surveen Chawla and Kriti Sanon are embracing drama with sequins, animal prints, and daring silhouettes, while Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra Jonas bring high-fashion glamour with luxe designer looks.

Bhumi Pednekar's Rustom Ajrakh pants to Shanaya Kapoor's modern sari moment, and Mouni Roy's continued love for traditional drapes, Indian textiles are being reimagined with a contemporary twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza, who swayed her hips to Dhurandhar's Shararat song, redefines playful glamour in a sparkly little dress drenched in crystals and featuring feather trims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Mandre/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekkar slays in a silk shirt paired with Rustom Ajrakh pants from homegrown brand Quarter's upcoming collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cìtara/Instagram

Unapologetically bold and fierce! Surveen Chawla makes a strong case for shimmery animal print sari featuring micro sequins and intricate beadwork.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Valliyan Jewelery/Instagram

Kriti Sanon sets the red carpet ablaze at an awards night, wearing a stunning cut-out Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit, statement gold earrings, and dramatic smoky eye makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's summery floral co-ord set -- a wardrobe essential this season -- is all about effortless comfort and style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor rocks her desi girl avatar in a Ritika Mirchandani sari that seamlessly blends bandhani and ajrakh with modern sensibility.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

If expensive chic had a face, it would definitely be Ananya Panday in Chanel from head-to-toe. And brownie points for those sassy bangs!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

We dig Mouni Roy's love affair with saris and hope it continues!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a striking appearance in Milan donning a statement Nicolas Jebran strapless gown featuring blush-feathered sleeves along with stunning jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous! That's all we can say about Diana Penty's minimalistic bridal look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff