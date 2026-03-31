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Home  » Movies » Dhurandhar Actor Krystal D'Souza's Dishy Glamour

Dhurandhar Actor Krystal D'Souza's Dishy Glamour

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 09:44 IST

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So what if the mercury is soaring? Our favourite divas never disappoint when it comes to fashion! Namrata Thakker at the divas who served glam goals this March.

Key Points

  • Diana Penty's minimal bridal elegance to Athiya Shetty's breezy floral co-ord set, understated and breathable styles are proving that less can truly be more, even in soaring temperatures.
  • Stars like Surveen Chawla and Kriti Sanon are embracing drama with sequins, animal prints, and daring silhouettes, while Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra Jonas bring high-fashion glamour with luxe designer looks.
  • Bhumi Pednekar's Rustom Ajrakh pants to Shanaya Kapoor's modern sari moment, and Mouni Roy's continued love for traditional drapes, Indian textiles are being reimagined with a contemporary twist.

 

Krystal D'Souza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza, who swayed her hips to Dhurandhar's Shararat song, redefines playful glamour in a sparkly little dress drenched in crystals and featuring feather trims.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Mandre/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekkar slays in a silk shirt paired with Rustom Ajrakh pants from homegrown brand Quarter's upcoming collection.

 

Surveen Chawla

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cìtara/Instagram

Unapologetically bold and fierce! Surveen Chawla makes a strong case for shimmery animal print sari featuring micro sequins and intricate beadwork.

 

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Valliyan Jewelery/Instagram

Kriti Sanon sets the red carpet ablaze at an awards night, wearing a stunning cut-out Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit, statement gold earrings, and dramatic smoky eye makeup.

 

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's summery floral co-ord set -- a wardrobe essential this season -- is all about effortless comfort and style.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor rocks her desi girl avatar in a Ritika Mirchandani sari that seamlessly blends bandhani and ajrakh with modern sensibility.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

If expensive chic had a face, it would definitely be Ananya Panday in Chanel from head-to-toe. And brownie points for those sassy bangs!

 

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

We dig Mouni Roy's love affair with saris and hope it continues!

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a striking appearance in Milan donning a statement Nicolas Jebran strapless gown featuring blush-feathered sleeves along with stunning jewellery.

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous! That's all we can say about Diana Penty's minimalistic bridal look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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