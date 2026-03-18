Dhurandhar 2 Longer In UK Than Indian Version

British audiences will get to see more of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film is rated 18+ by the British censors and confirmed to be 3 hours and 55 minutes long.

The version being released in India is 3 hours 49 minutes, hence six minutes shorter than the version being shown in the UK.

In perhaps the first such instance in the history of Indian censorship, Dhurandhar 2 was recalled by the Examination Committee for several cuts and revisions. Several shots of extreme violence have been reduced in length.