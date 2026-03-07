Dhurandhar 2 Dominates March Theatre Line-up

Discover the theatre releases in March.

Key Points Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19.

The industry has been experiencing a dry spell with very few releases, even around Holi, which is unusual for the film market.

Pawan Kalyan hopes to survive the Dhurandhar 2 tsunami with his Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Dhurandhar 2. Release date: March 19

This is probably the first time since the pandemic when movie theatres releases have practically came to a standstill.

On one side, movies are not doing well at the box office, and on the other, there are Fridays with no movie releases at all.

Even Holi did not see a movie release in the theatres.

The T20 World Cup series as well as Board examinations seem to have interrupted Bollywood's line-up.

March sees only one major Bollywood release, and it might be the biggest release of the year: Dhurandhar 2.

Aditya Dhar returns with the sequel just 100 days after the first film, which was a record blockbuster.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer carries a lot of expectations, and one waits to see how it finally shapes up.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Release date: March 19

Yash's Toxic was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 but the makers wisely postponed the release to June.

Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, seems undeterred by the Dhurandhar 2 juggernaut, and plans to release his biggie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, on March 19.

The actor plays an IPS officer, who is forced into hiding after his family is murdered.

Expect high octane action with plenty of emotion.

Project Hail Mary. Release date: March 26

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary follows middle-school teacher and molecular biologist Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma with amnesia on a desperate, one-way interstellar mission to save the Earth from a sun-dimming microorganism. He must use his scientific knowledge to stop the extinction event.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff