HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Dhurandhar 2 Dominates March Theatre Line-up

Dhurandhar 2 Dominates March Theatre Line-up

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 11:55 IST

x

Discover the theatre releases in March.

Key Points

  • Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19.
  • The industry has been experiencing a dry spell with very few releases, even around Holi, which is unusual for the film market.
  • Pawan Kalyan hopes to survive the Dhurandhar 2 tsunami with his Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Dhurandhar 2. Release date: March 19

This is probably the first time since the pandemic when movie theatres releases have practically came to a standstill.

On one side, movies are not doing well at the box office, and on the other, there are Fridays with no movie releases at all.

Even Holi did not see a movie release in the theatres.

The T20 World Cup series as well as Board examinations seem to have interrupted Bollywood's line-up.

March sees only one major Bollywood release, and it might be the biggest release of the year: Dhurandhar 2.

 

Aditya Dhar returns with the sequel just 100 days after the first film, which was a record blockbuster.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer carries a lot of expectations, and one waits to see how it finally shapes up.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Release date: March 19

Yash's Toxic was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 but the makers wisely postponed the release to June.

Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, seems undeterred by the Dhurandhar 2 juggernaut, and plans to release his biggie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, on March 19.

The actor plays an IPS officer, who is forced into hiding after his family is murdered.

Expect high octane action with plenty of emotion.

Project Hail Mary. Release date: March 26

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary follows middle-school teacher and molecular biologist Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma with amnesia on a desperate, one-way interstellar mission to save the Earth from a sun-dimming microorganism. He must use his scientific knowledge to stop the extinction event.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

JOGINDER TUTEJA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Arrives On OTT This March
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Arrives On OTT This March
Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, Tanvi The Great Arrive On OTT
Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, Tanvi The Great Arrive On OTT
The Akshay Kumar You Don't Know
The Akshay Kumar You Don't Know
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Watch: Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home
Watch: Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words for team India ahead of ICC T20 WC0:12

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO