HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 8: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Rs 675 Cr, Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 8: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Rs 675 Cr, Shows No Signs Of Slowing

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 17:33 IST

x

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is smashing box office records, raking in Rs 681.27 crore (Rs 6.81 billion) in India and exceeding Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) worldwide, solidifying the actor's status as a bankable star. Check daily collection, trends, and box office performance.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points

  • Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned Rs 681.27 crore (Rs 6.81 billion) at the Indian box office within eight days of its release.
  • Dhurandhar 2 is performing well across India, boosted by its release in multiple regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
  • Both the Dhurandhar movies have established Ranveer Singh as the most saleable star in Hindi movie industry.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is proving that weekdays no longer matter to measure a film's success at the box office.

On Thursday, a working day, exactly a week after the film's release, audiences were still turning up  in theatres in large numbers to watch the movie.

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie collected Rs 681.27 crore (Rs 6.81 billion) at the Indian box office in eight days.

The trend is expected to continue on Friday as well, as there is no other Hindi film lined up for release.

 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Breakdown

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar The Revenge crossed Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) in just five days, a huge milestone. Many films are not able to garner this kind of money in their lifetime collections.

Just Tuesday's collections were Rs 56.60 crore (Rs 566 million), according to Sacnilk.

How Dhurandhar is performing across India

The film is doing extremely well across India in all regions.

Unlike Dhurandhar which was not released in regional languages, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in regional languages too. 

Besides Hindi, the film is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Read the Tamil review here.

Ranveer Singh's Box Office Success

Both the Dhurandhar movies have established Ranveer Singh as the most saleable star in Hindi movie industry.

The global box office collection of Dhurandhar was Rs 1,350.83 crore (Rs 13.5 billion), which became India's second highest grossing movie.

Ranveer's other movie Padmaavat collected Rs 571.98 crore (Rs 5.72 billion) at the box office, according to Bollywood Hungama.

His other big hit Simmba collected Rs 400.19 crore (Rs 4 billion) while Bajirao Mastani collected Rs 355.61 (Rs 3.56 billion) world-wide.

Dhurandhar 2's Worldwide Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) in just seven days worldwide.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar The Revenge has joined the company of blockbusters such as Jawan (Rs 1,148.32 crore/ Rs 11.48 billion) and Pathaan (Rs 1,050.3 crore/ Rs 10.50 billion), both of which dominated the global box office during their respective releases.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore
Dhurandhar The Revenge: The Tamil Review
Dhurandhar The Revenge: The Tamil Review
Dhurandhar 2: Unmasking The Real Life People
Dhurandhar 2: Unmasking The Real Life People
Meet Dhurandhar The Revenge's 'Bade Saab'
Meet Dhurandhar The Revenge's 'Bade Saab'
Dhurandhar The Revenge Is Angrier, Bloodier, Messier
Dhurandhar The Revenge Is Angrier, Bloodier, Messier

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple4:38

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Chic Style1:04

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO