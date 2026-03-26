Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is making waves globally, as it crosses the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark worldwide in just seven days, sparking discussions about its potential to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge has grossed Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) worldwide in its first week.

The film's success places it alongside other major Bollywood hits like Jawan and Pathaan in terms of global earnings.

Dhurandhar's rapid success has sparked discussions about its potential to surpass the box office record set by Dangal.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has created history by crossing the figure of Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) worldwide box office collection in just seven days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Breakdown

Released on March 19, the film, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to be unstoppable at the box office, having made Rs 1,000.41 crore (Rs 10 billion) already.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar The Revenge has joined the company of blockbusters such as Jawan (Rs. 1,148.32 crore/ Rs 11.48 billion) and Pathaan (Rs. 1,050.3 crore/ Rs 10.50 billion), both of which dominated the global box office during their respective releases.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will soon compete with Ranveer Singh’s first franchise spy film, Dhurandhar, which made world-wide collection of Rs 1,350.83 crore (Rs 13.51 billion) when released last December.

Star Cast Performance and Audience Response

Many fans missed Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait from the first part but they were consoled by the outstanding performance of Rakesh Bedi and the big twist at the end.

His signature dialogue in the movie, 'Bachcha hai tu mera' has gone viral.

At the age of 71, Rakesh Bedi has found newfound fame, as people are rediscovering his talent.

Box Office Projections and Comparisons

This question was in the minds of every film trade observer especially after Dhurandhar became the second highest grosser of Hindi cinema worldwide.

But then Dhurandhar The Revenge crossed that figure in just seven days.

Even Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grosser film, Animal, could not cross Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) figure at the worldwide box office, as it collected Rs 917.82 crore (Rs 9.18 billion).

The only film that is ahead of Dhurandhar is Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which stays unbeatable at Rs 1968.03 crore (Rs 19.68 billion) at the global box office.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff