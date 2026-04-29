Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Set to Overtake Baahubali 2 at Worldwide Box Office

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is poised to break Baahubali 2's worldwide box office record, marking a significant milestone for the Bollywood spy thriller.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



Key Points Dhurandhar 2 is close to breaking Baahubali 2's worldwide box office record.

The spy thriller, released in March 2026, has seen high demand and strong box office performance.

Dhurandhar 2's success has boosted Ranveer Singh's career after previous film failures.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on track to surpass the worldwide box office record of Baahubali: The Conclusion after 41 days in theatres. Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller has completed over a month in theatres, and continues to break records.

Dhurandhar 2's Box Office Day 41 Collection Report

According to the latest update from Bollywood trade tracking website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs 1,780.76 crore (Rs 17.81 billion) worldwide as of Day 41, putting it within touching distance of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2, whose final collections stand at Rs 1,788.06 crore (Rs 17.88 billion).

In essence, Dhurandhar 2 is just Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) away from overtaking Baahubali 2’s all-time worldwide total to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

The top spot is currently held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), which amassed approximately Rs 2,070 crore (Rs 20.7 billion) globally (as per Sacnilk), with China contributing significantly to its overseas earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Baahubali 2

IMAGE: Prabhas in Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2, an epic fantasy action film released on April 28, 2017, was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Originally made in Telugu, the film was dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Russian.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam -- to cater to strong pan-Indian demand, particularly from southern markets.

Interestingly, the first Dhurandhar film had grossed Rs 1,307.35 crore (Rs 13.07 billion) worldwide but fell short of surpassing Baahubali 2. Now, its sequel is just an update away to achieve that sweet ‘revenge’.

Dhurandhar Films Revived Ranveer Singh's BO Standing

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The success of Dhurandhar 2 has revitalised Ranveer Singh’s box office standing, following a relatively inconsistent run post pandemic.

In 2021, Ranveer had played Kapil Dev in the cricket biopic '83, that won him rave reviews, but the film had underperformed at the box office.

In 2022, he delivered two underperformers in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

His only release in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, emerged as a hit. Ranveer was also seen in an extended cameo in the multi-starrer Singham Again, which performed only moderately at the box office.

Now, the back-to-back successes of the Dhurandhar films have firmly placed Ranveer at the top of his game. It remains to be seen whether he can sustain this momentum. The actor will be seen next in the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff