Dhurandhar 2 Arrives On OTT But You Can't Watch It Yet

Arrives On OTT But You Can't Watch It Yet

Dhurandhar 2 is finally available on OTT. But not for those of you living in India. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT options.

Key Points Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, is now streaming on Netflix but outside India.

Z5 offers Tighee a Marathi emotional drama exploring family dynamics, while Netflix features Saif Ali Khan's Kartavya, a Hindi film about a dedicated cop.

Amazon Prime Video has Exam, a Tamil thriller about a woman investigating a paper leak scam, and Project Hail Mary, a sci-fi adaptation starring Ryan Gosling.

Jio Hotstar brings Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda tackling a weapons cartel, and Song of the Samurai, a Japanese live-action manga adaptation.

Hindi And Regional Language Highlights

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The much-hyped sequel to Aditya Dhar's action-packed spy thriller is now streaming outside India.

The conclusion explains why and how Ranveer Singh got into the intelligence business as well as his rise in the Lyari gang, in which he successfully infiltrates and gets on top.

Viewers in India can watch the film from June 4 on JioHotstar.

Tighee

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Marathi

The highs and lows of an ailing mother and her two warring daughters trapped in a cycle of regret and resentment finds a compelling expression in Jeejivisha Kale's emotional Tighee.

Kartavya

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

An ordinary cop endeavours to do his duty against all personal and professional odds in Saif Ali Khan's rustic, robust portrayal.

Exam

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Tamil

A young woman poses as a police officer to investigate a paper leak scam destroying a thousand aspirant lives.

Inspector Avinash 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Randeep Hooda returns for a second season in and as Inspector Avinash to direct his daredevilry at a deadly weapons cartel across 10 gripping episodes.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam

An unwanted guest's arrival disrupts the peace of a caregiver and his bedridden brother in the quirky developments of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval's comedy.

Derby

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Campus shenanigans of a bunch of college goers as they experience rivalry, romance and an array of emotions form the core of Derby.

Vimal Khanna

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Out of the frying pan into the fire, Sandeep Hinduja finds himself grappling with conspiracies and false charges in a new series inspired by detective fiction author Surendra Mohan Pathak's works.

Mr X

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

Edge-of-the-seat thrills bookend the espionage thriller chronicling an agent's efforts to avert a nuclear disaster while facing deceptions and danger at every step.

Bad Boy Karthik

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Telugu

A reckless rebel must face the consequences of his actions as well as the wrath of local goondas whilst protecting his family at any cost.

International And English Language Picks

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Where to watch? Rakuten Viki

Language: Korean

Weak Class Hero's Park Ji-hoon enlists in the army and discovers his superpower to cook a storm over a series of challenges in his latest K-drama.

Project Hail Mary

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Ryan Gosling finds unexpected company in space while on a mission to rescue earth from an ongoing crisis in a super entertaining adaptation of Andy Weir's science-fiction novel.

Song of the Samurai

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Japanese

A live-action adaptation of the manga series Chiruruan: Shinsengumi Requiem, the Japanese period drama is high on history, high-octane battles and the making of a salesman into a samurai.

Good Omens 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The third and final season of Good Omens, based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel pitting angels and demons, is ready to wrap up.

The WonderFools

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Retro and rescuing go hand in hand when a group of goofballs in late 1990s are bestowed with superpowers against the backdrop of doomsday panic.

Nemesis

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A classic cop and crook scenario engaged in a cat and mouse chase over the course of heists and hot pursuits.

Off Campus

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Romance blooms in the most unexpected ways between a music student and star captain of a hockey team in a romantic series based on Elle Kenndey's books.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff