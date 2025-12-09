HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I Only Watch Dharmendra's Films. I Don't Watch Anyone Else's Films'

Source: ANI
December 09, 2025 11:26 IST

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Dharmendra's fans gathered outside his Juhu, northwest Mumbai, residence to celebrate his 90th birth anniversary.

Dharmendra would have turned 90 on Monday, December 8. The legendary movie star passed away on November 24, just two weeks short of the milestone.

 

To mark his 90th birthday, the Deol family hosted a fan interaction at his Juhu bungalow.

Dharmendra's admirers were seen standing in a queue, holding photographs of the late movie legend.

"I have been a fan of him since I was 7,8 years old," Praveen Kumar, who had travelled from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said.

"I watched his film Maa. That is where my love for him started. Even today, I watch only his films. I don't watch anyone else's films. I have a collection of his 325 movies on CD and DVD," Praveen Kumar added.

"I have brought plants as a tribute to him. I will distribute the plants to the fans who have gathered here."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

