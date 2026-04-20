Dhanush Turns Bank Robber In Kara

Dhanush takes on the role of a desperate bank robber in the newly released trailer for Kara, a Vignesh Raja directorial set against the tumultuous economic backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, promising an intense action drama.

IMAGE: Dhanush in Kara.

Key Points Por Thozhil fame filmmaker Vignesh Raja directs Kara which marks his second directorial.

The trailer depicts Dhanush's character engaging in a series of bank robberies, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase with Suraj Venjaramoodu's character.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 30.

IMAGE: Dhanush in Kara.

Dhanush turns into a bank robber in his upcoming film Kara. The makers released the movie's trailer to offer a glimpse into an intense action drama rooted in a time of crisis.

Por Thozhil fame filmmaker Vignesh Raja directs Kara which marks his second directorial.

Star-Studded Cast and Gulf War Setting

IMAGE: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in Kara.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, K S Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M S Baskar and Sreeja Ravi in prominent roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, the movie is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis.

The trailer opens with news headlines stating the same. It is followed by Dhanush's series of bank robberies.

The cat and mouse chase begins as Suraj Venjaramoodu decides to catch Dhanush after he creates havoc in the banks due to his successive robberies.

Apart from the thrill of a police-robber chase, the trailer also delves into the emotional aspects of the movie when Mamitha Baiju confronts Dhanush about his robberies.

Production Details

The film's music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar. The film's music label, Vels Film International, shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Sunday.

The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Kushmitha Ganesh. The movie is jointly written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja. The editing of the film is handled by Sreejith Sarang.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 30.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff