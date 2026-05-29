Dhanush, Nicholas Cage, Rafa Arrive On OTT

Spiders, spies and sleuths on OTT this week, Sukanya Verma lists your top picks.

Key Points Nicholas Cage stars as Spider Noir in an eight-part series set in 1930s New York, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dhanush leads Kara on Netflix, a Tamil film about a thief trying to reform in the 1990s.

The four-part documentary Rafa on Netflix explores the career highs and lows of tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

Apple TV+ releases Star City, a For All Mankind spin-off offering a Soviet perspective on the space race.

John Travolta directs and stars in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, an adventure movie based on his children's book.

Featured English Releases

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

John Travolta turns director, adapting his own children's book into an adventure movie about a little boy's curious journey to Hollywood, accompanied by his mother on a cross-country flight.

Spider Noir

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

Nicholas Cage's weathered sleuth is forced to resume his Spidey ways in 1930s New York in the much hyped eight-part series available in both black and white as well as coloured prints.

Star City

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this For All Mankind spin-off, the science-fiction series examines a Soviet Union perspective of its earlier global space race premise engaging astronauts, engineers and intelligence agents.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Some new mysteries await the young detective of a quaint British town in the second season of the series inspired by Holly Jackson's young adult crime novel of the same name.

Regional Language Highlights

Kara

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Set in the 1990s, Dhanush plays the titular thief wanting to turn a new leaf only to go back to being a thief when honesty refuses to pay, debts pile up and a cop vows to put him behind bars.

Jet Lee

Where to watch? Telugu

Language: Jio Hotstar

A man with no memory of himself on a flight full of agents and conspiracies must do everything to survive the chaos in the Satya-led comedy.

Leader

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Leader's action spy masala revolves around an undercover agent living as a car mechanic confronted by his past and a dangerous new mission when his daughter is kidnapped.

Cousins And Kalyanams

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Seven weddings, one romance interwoven around six cousins across 26 years in this slice-of-life series.

Roommates

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

Six episodes of four Bengaluru bachelors dealing with a stern landlord, quarrels in friendship and that thing called life.

Brothers and Sisters

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

The everyday dynamics of a family as it goes through its share of domestic struggles and individual secrets unravel in the Tamil series.

Documentaries and International Picks

Rafa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish

Find out what went into the making of one of the greats of the tennis world, Rafael Nadal, as the iconic Spaniard's highs and lows are revisited in extensive detail in the four-part sports documentary.

The Botanist

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Kazakh, Mandarin

The wonderment of childhood finds a magical expression in the friendship between a 13-year-old Kazakh boy and a Chinese girl against the backdrop of nature’s charms and gifts.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff