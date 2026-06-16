Dhamaal Trailer Launch Is Fun, 4 Times Over!

The Dhamaal 4 trailer was unveiled at a carnival-themed launch event at the Imagicaa Theme Park, near Mumbai, bringing together Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ravi Kishan.

IMAGE: Upendra Limaye, Ravi Kishan, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaaferi at the Dhamaal 4 trailer launch at the Imagicaa Theme Park. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points The Dhamaal 4 trailer teases a new treasure hunt, reunites familiar faces and includes a humorous tribute to Ajay Devgn's iconic two-bike stunt, but with dolphins.

A recreated version of the Bhojpuri folk song Foolori Bina Chatni adds a lively and mischievous tone to the trailer, complementing the film's comedic essence.

As excitement builds for the fourth installment of Dhamaal, the makers unveiled the film's trailer at the Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, transforming the popular entertainment destination into a star-studded celebration.

As Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra Limaye, Ravi Kishan arrived, excitement reached a fever pitch as Imagicaa patrons who had come to enjoy a fun-filled day were treated to an unexpected bonus: The chance to witness movie stars up close.

Child actors Riyansh Dabhi and Akshara Padwal, Producers Bhushan Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, and Director Indra Kumar were also present at the trailer launch. All of them arrived in Imagicaa's in-park transport buggies, waving to guests and becoming part of the colourful celebration.

The vibrant procession also featured energetic dancers, colourful jokers, skilled jugglers, a royal queen-themed carriage, a daring single-seat bicycle rider, and mascots including an elephant and bunny, creating a carnival-like atmosphere throughout the park.

The cast then gathered near the Armada Pirate Ship for a photo opportunity before heading to the Musical Fountain, where the film's poster was unveiled.

Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Esha Gupta skipped the event.

Trailer Highlights and Filming Insights

IMAGE: The Dhamaal 4 team. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The celebrations then moved to the Mr India ride, Imagicaa's motion-simulator attraction featuring immersive 4D visual effects, where the Dhamaal 4 trailer was unveiled.

Scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10, Dhamaal 4 marks the return of the franchise's iconic gang as they embark on yet another treasure hunt packed with confusion, rivalry, and comic misadventures.

Among the trailer's highlights is a humorous tribute to Ajay Devgn's iconic two-bike stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, recreated with a Dhamaal twist as the actor is seen balancing on two dolphins instead.

The popular Bhojpuri folk favourite Foolori Bina Chatni serves as a backdrop to the fast-paced montage of chases, comic mishaps, and over-the-top situations in the film.

The cast also shared interesting information about a cliffside sequence featured in the trailer, which was shot at Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat. Arshad Warsi revealed that the stunt was one of the film's most challenging and dangerous sequences.

Ajay and Arshad stressed that the scene was filmed at a real location and not created using CGI, while Jaaved added that the actors were secured with safety cables on the hillside.

Director Indra Kumar joked that the cast managed the difficult shoot because Ajay was leading the way, prompting Devgn to point out that Upendra Limaye was positioned even further ahead during the sequence. Upendra smiled and simply stated, "I had to do it. Aur koi option hi nahin tha!"

On-Stage Banter and New Entrants

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ravi Kishan dance at the Dhamaal 4 trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The fun continued on stage as the host playfully asked Jaaved why he is always the one who steps forward during a crisis while the others remain behind -- a nod to one of the franchise's most memorable running gags.

Spotting an opportunity for some on-stage masti, Ajay signaled Arshad and pointed towards Director Indra Kumar to step back. Jaaved quickly caught on and, much to the delight of the audience, delivered his iconic line, "Pata nahin aisi situation mein main aage kaise aa jaata hoon."

Ravi Kishan, the newest entrant to the franchise, was one of the liveliest personalities on stage and had the audience in splits with his witty remarks. Speaking about his Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar: The Shooter gaining renewed attention, he joked that the film's producers and rights holders must have suddenly become crorepatis.

Will he show off his dancing skills on screen?

The actor-MP declared that he loves dancing and believes life itself is a dance. Encouraging everyone to enjoy life and not take it too seriously, Ravi ended his response by urging the audience to "just keep dancing."

Ajay fondly recalled his on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Mishra. Referring to the iconic pairing of Arshad and Jaaved in the franchise, Ajay remarked that he and Sanjay Mishra have similarly become a comic duo in the Dhamaal films.

Producer Ashok Thakeria revealed that after hearing the film's narration, Ajay specifically told him to ensure that he should be paired with Sanjay Mishra, a suggestion that ultimately made its way into the film.

Another new entrant to the Dhamaal franchise, known primarily for his intense and serious roles in Marathi cinema, Upendra Limaye, said that actors should not get stuck in a particular image or genre. He emphasised the importance of exploring different kinds of characters and revealed that this desire to experiment is what drew him to comedy in Dhamaal 4.

As Foolori Bina Chatni filled the air, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi (two terrifc dancers) and Ravi Kishan showed off their dancing skills on stage.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff