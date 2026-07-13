Dhamaal 4 Is A Major Hit!

Dhamaal 4 has emerged as an instant box office sensation, injecting much-needed life into Bollywood's theatrical landscape.

IMAGE: A scene from Dhamaal 4.

Key Points Dhamaal 4 has achieved instant hit status at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 67 crore (Rs 670 million) in its opening weekend.

The film's opening weekend performance has surpassed that of its predecessor, Total Dhamaal, which collected Rs 62.40 crore (Rs 624 million).

The success of Dhamaal 4, alongside Welcome To The Jungle, is revitalising Bollywood's box office, which has been in dire need of hits.

Just a fortnight after Welcome To The Jungle, we have another comedy success in theatres.

Dhamaal 4 has become an instant hit. Over the weekend, it collected Rs 67 crore* (Rs 670 million) and these are really good numbers.

In fact, they are even better than the previous film in the franchise, Total Dhamaal, as that film's opening weekend numbers were Rs 62.40 crore (Rs 624 million).

Weekend Box Office Performance

Dhamaal 4 started really well with Rs 15.50 crore (Rs 155 million) coming in on Friday. It went on to make a whopping 50 percent jump on Saturday, thanks to positive feedback.

The massive collections of Rs 22.31 crore (Rs 223.1 million) proves loud and clear that just like other comedy franchises like Golmaal and Housefull, Dhamaal is critic-proof and there is a loyal audience out there happy to grab this one whenever a new instalment arrives.

Revitalising Bollywood Theatres

After a lean phase, comedies like Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 have infused life in the theatres. Cocktail 2 had also worked with the multiplex audience and Main Vaapas Aaunga was successful in pockets.

The next big Bollywood movies are a month away, with Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 arriving around Independence Day. Meanwhile, Hollywood biggies like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will keep box office rocking and interest audiences in big screen entertainment.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff