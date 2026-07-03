Detectives, Daadis, Demons On OTT

Detectives, daadis and demons, find them all hanging out on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT watch options.

Key Points Neetu Kapoor stars in Daadi Ki Shaadi on Netflix.

JioHotstar offers Pritam And Pedro, a Rajkumar Hirani-produced series about a cop and a tech whiz rescuing a kidnapped child.

Other notable releases include Human Vapor (Netflix), Juhi Mui (JioHotstar), and various regional horror and drama series.

Enola Holmes 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to sparkle as the Victorian-era sleuth Enola Holmes in its third edition where she puts her wedding on hold and goes looking for her celebrity brother Sherlock after he is believed to be kidnapped.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Neetu Kapoor plays grandmom to Kapil Sharma whose decision to remarry throws his own wedding in a tight spot. For what it's worth, Daadi Ki Shaadi marks the acting debut of the yesteryear star's daughter, Riddhima.

Pritam And Pedro

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A old school policeman and techno whiz band together in Goa to rescue a minister's kidnapped kid from a ruthless hacker in the Rajkumar Hirani produced and Avinash Arun directed web series.

Super Subbu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

A humorous series woven around a teacher's experiences of educating a village on the subject of sex while his own personal life takes all kinds of topsy turvy turns, that's seven episodes of Super Subbu.

Elle

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The beloved character of Elle Woods, which made a bonafide Hollywood star out of Reese Witherspoon, returns as a OTT show in the Legally Blonde prequel, which tells the story of her teen years before she found her calling at the Harvard Law School.

Juhi Mui

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

In this official remake of the critically Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a lawyer diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome refuses to let her medical condition come in the way of her genius in the courtroom.

Human Vapor

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese

Eight episodes of an ambitious Japanese-South Korean collaboration inspired by the 1960 science-fiction thriller of the same name wherein a man's ability to, quite literally, disappear into thin air aids his crimes.

Isakapatnam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

A seven-part gangster drama set against the backdrop of a port town chronicles a man's rise in the world of crime sans any accountability until his daughter demands a need for introspection.

Mollywood Times

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

What happens when becoming Malayalam movie industry's leading horror filmmaker becomes the driving force of an aspiring director? Mollywood Times tells us in this deliciously dark satire.

Tavvai

Where to watch? JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Ancestral curses, destructive goddesses, family secrets and a man's quest to save his loved ones from doom before evil devours them forms the crux of Tavvai's horror.

Muthassi

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

It's folk horror time in a series about mothers and sons, demonic rituals and cursed legacies.

Obsession

Where to watch? Rent on Apple TV

Language: English

A man's wish to make a girl he likes return his affections goes awry when she begins to do exactly what he hoped for in Curry Baker's terrifying subversive social horror.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff